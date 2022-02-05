Genshin Impact: Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas Day 1 Event Guide

The Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas is a new event in Genshin Impact, where you have to travel with some local tanuki in Inazuma. The event will require you to talk to a statue tanuki named Ioroi, so head to his location to start the questline.

This event will be a series of quests where you go traveling with tanuki, as tasked by the Ioroi. There’s tons of exploring to do in these quests, so be ready to swap out your characters to meet certain conditions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you talk to Ioroi, he directs you to Kichiboushi, another tanuki. He’s just a few meters away from Ioroi, so head to the directed location to chat with him. After talking to Kichiboushi, you’ll need to turn and talk to Ioroi again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your task is to take Kichiboushi around to certain sights around the world of Teyvat. The first location will take you back to Dragonspine. Head to the following location to begin this portion of the event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow Kichiboushi as he plays around in Dragonspine. You’ll just have to follow him as he dances around until you reach the point of interest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you follow Kichiboushi enough, he’ll transform into a brazier. You have to light it on fire with a Pyro character to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’ll then transform again and travel across the bridge. Find him by flying over with an Anemo character like Kazuha or Venti. Melt the pile of snow nearby.

Next, follow Kichiboushi to another designated location. You’ll have to take some photos of him this time.

Unfortunately, the photo you took attracts the attention of The Great Boar King, a strong elite monster found on Dragonspine. You have to defeat him to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Ioroi and claim your rewards. The next part of the trip begins tomorrow.