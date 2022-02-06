Genshin Impact: Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas Day 2 Event Guide

The second day of the Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas event for Genshin Impact is here. This event adds a new quest every day, where you have to accompany an Inazuman tanuki to different sights across Teyvat. There are tons of exploring in this quest, and this guide will go through everything you need to know.

You won’t need to talk to Ioroi to begin the quest this time. Instead, you can jump straight into the exploration part of the quest. Teleport to the Domain of Guyun, located in Guyun Stone Forest. The beginning of your quest starts there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first task after meeting with Kichiboushi is to find him a Crystal Core. These can be found by collecting Crystal Flies. There are some Crystal Flies flying around Guyun Stone Forest. (If you already have a Crystal Core though, you can just give it to him. No need to hunt.)

If you don’t have any Crystal Cores, then a good suggestion is to swap to Sayu and search around Guyun Stone Forest. Sayu can freeze Crystal Flies with her passive, which makes it much easier to farm the Crystal Cores.

The next step is to take Kichiboushi to The Alcor, which is Beidou’s ship. First, you’ll need to give Kichiboushi a good view of The Alcor. Find a good vantage point where you can see The Alcor. The vantage point is located here:

Screenshot by Gampeur

From here, you’ll then take a photo of Kichiboushi. After taking your photo, you’ll need to head to The Alcor. If you’re having trouble reaching there, you should be able to teleport directly to the ship after unlocking it (which you’ll need to have done already when unlocking Inazuma.)

Once you arrive at The Alcor, you’ll need to climb the mast. Bring a character like Kazuha to make the climb a little easier. If you run out of stamina too quickly, you can stand on the mast like so to stand and recover some energy. This will be particularly useful if you don’t have Kazuha.

You’ll finish the quest after reaching the top of the mast. You’ll get a reward of 30 Primogems for completing the quest, and then you can claim another 30 Primogems by entering the event menu. This gives you a total of 60 Primogems a day.

You won’t have to return to Ioroi either, unlike yesterday. Tomorrow, it appears you’ll take Kichiboushi to eat some food with Paimon.