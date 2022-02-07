Genshin Impact: Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas Day 3 Event Guide

The third day of the Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas event for Genshin Impact is here. This event adds a new quest every day, where you have to accompany an Inazuman tanuki to different sights across Teyvat. There are tons of exploring in this quest, and this guide will go through everything you need to know.

You won’t need to talk to Ioroi to begin the quest this time. Instead, you can jump straight into the exploration part of the quest. Teleport to the first waypoint located in Mondstadt, as you’re taking Kichiboushi for a meal. Head to Good Hunter to start the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sit down at the table to enjoy a Sweet Madame with Kichiboushi. You won’t have to make a Sweet Madame yourself. You’ll just be able to head straight towards the tables and sit down with Kichiboushi. Your next location is the Anemo Archon statue by the Cathedral.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to climb to the very top of the statue. You can easily climb up to the top of the statue and use part of it to recover stamina if you run out. Once you reach the top, just jump into the hands of the statue to continue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your next photo op is here. Kichiboushi will dance around as you stand by the statue’s hands. Take a quick photo to proceed to the next part of the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As this is a food tour, your next stop is to visit the Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor. The quickest way there is to use the southmost waypoint at Liyue Harbor. The restaurant is close by from here. Once you arrive, you’ll proceed with the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While at the restaurant, you’ll find it’s too busy. An NPC Geri passes by and sends you to Liuli Pavilion to talk to Licai. Here is the location of Liuli Pavilion:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the restaurant and head to the back to enjoy another feast with Kichiboushi. After the meal, head to your next location, located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll get to take another photo with Kichiboushi. Once you snap this final photo, you’ll get to rest until the next day. This concludes the third day of the event.