Genshin Impact: Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas Day 4 Event Guide

The third day of the Eight Locales Over Mountain and Seas event for Genshin Impact is here. This event adds a new quest every day, where you have to accompany an Inazuman tanuki to different sights across Teyvat. There are tons of exploring in this quest, and this guide will go through everything you need to know.

You won’t need to talk to Ioroi to begin the quest this time. Instead, you can jump straight into the exploration part of the quest. Teleport to the waypoint located at Mt. Hulao to begin the quest, In today’s quest, you’re showing Kichiboushi to the adeptus around Liyue.

You’ll take a quick photo here with Kichiboushi in front of the Cloud Retainer’s home. Take your snapshot and you can proceed with the quest.

The next job you have is to follow Kichiboushi around as he looks for an adeptus to play with. Follow his trail. As you approach him, Kichiboushi will disappear and quickly pop out somewhere nearby, so you’ll have to pay close attention to his location.

Eventually, Kichiboushi will disappear, making it your job to find him. He’ll be trapped in one of the large Amber Crystals. He’ll be in the one located in the very back.

You can easily break these Amber Crystals by taking advantage of Zhongli’s Elemental Skill, using a Claymore character, or climbing on top of the Amber Crystals and plunging down below. These aspects can break these Amber Crystals more quickly.

The other two Amber Crystals contain a boar and some fowl, so unless you’re in desperate need of materials for food, don’t bother opening them.

Kichiboushi will understandably be tired after sealing himself in Amber, so you and Paimon decide to take an early break. You’ll have the chance to take Kichiboushi somewhere else tomorrow when the next day of the event starts.

For your efforts today, you’ll receive 60 Primogems, some Hero’s Wit, some talent books, and some weapon ascension materials. The next day of the event will open tomorrow.