Genshin Impact Epitomized Path guide

The Epitomized Path will be arriving in Genshin Impact with update 2.0, bringing a new way for players to get some powerful gear. The Epitomized Path allows players to get a specific 5-Star weapon that they want to use. It will essentially increase the odds of that item dropping from the Epitome Invocation banner.

While it does not guarantee that players will get the item, it will greatly increase their chances of doing so. The mechanic will be added in 2.0, and will allow players to select a weapon and then “chart a course” to it in the Epitome Invocation wish page.

From that point, each time the player received a 5-Star weapon that is not the one they set a course for they will receive a Fate Point. It is possible to hold up to two Fate points at one time. When the player has gotten two Fate Points, the next 5 Star weapon they get is guaranteed to be the one they want. Once they get their target weapon, the player’s Fate Points will reset to zero.

Fate Points can only be earned after the player charts a course on the Epitomized Path, so it is vital that all players set this up after Genshin Impact 2.0 launches. Players will be able to cancel and reset the weapon they are after, but this will also reset the Fate Points. Finally, Fate Points are reset at the end of an Epitome Invocation banner period, so players should ensure they focus the banner to take advantage of it.