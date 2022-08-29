Genshin Impact: “Ever So Close” Quest Guide

The Ever So Close quest begins immediately after you meet with Dori, as you successfully purchase a significant amount of quality Canned Knowledge. Return to Alhaitham with your loot to proceed with the quest. Alhaitham will be waiting at Wikala Funduq at Port Ormos.

During your next conversation with Alhaitham, you’ll learn that you both are seeking out the Divine Knowledge Capsule. As your interests are aligned, Alhaitham reveals that the Divine Knowledge Capsule will be sold at a later auction. He convinces you to befriend Dori, as she should know when and where this auction is held.

Before that, however, Paimon wishes to learn how to use Canned Knowledge, in general, using the extra one you bought from Dori. Alhaitham instructs you to head to the following location so he can covertly show you how it works:

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the Knowledge Capsule you purchased is related to combat, Alhaitham proposes you test it out by fighting two battles; one before using the Knowledge Capsule and one after. Follow Alahaitham’s requested tests to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Alhaitham leaves, you’ll have to wait two days to proceed with the plan. Go into the in-game clock, and set it for 7:00 in two days, or the day after tomorrow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After enough time passes, return to Dori and then ask her about the whereabouts of the Divine Knowledge Capsule. She reveals that Mizri, the leader of Ayn Al-Ahmar, purchased the Divine Knowledge Capsule. Return to Alhaitham to notify him.

You agree to infiltrate the Ayn Al-Ahmar with Alhaitham. Head to the following location to proceed with your plan and obtain the Divine Knowledge Capsule.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to fight members of the Ayn Al-Ahmar as soon as you arrive. After the fight ends, the leader of the group will appear, supposedly corrupted by the Divine Knowledge Capsule. This is an easy fight that’s essentially waves of Treasure Hoarders, so no need to prepare anything special for the battle. A short cutscene will begin as the boss attacks his subordinates, and Alhaitham manages to sneak the Divine Knowledge Capsule into his possession without your knowledge.

You and Alhaitham will part ways, as you head toward the Sabzeruz Festival in Sumeru City to unwind after a busy few days. This concludes the first part of Act III in the main Archon Quest. Return to Sumeru City to immediately begin the next quest, “The Coming of Sabzeruz Festival.”