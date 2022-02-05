Genshin Impact: Everlasting Moonglow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Everlasting Moonglow is a 5-star Catalyst weapon that was released alongside Sangonomiya Kokomi’s initial run. It’s a weapon specially made for the Hydro healer, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and has limited utility as a weapon overall.

To obtain the Everlasting Moonglow, you’ll need to pull on the limited weapons banner in the second half of Version 2.5. After the limited weapon banner featuring the Everlasting Moonglow ends, you’ll have to wait until it’s featured on another banner to obtain it.

Everlasting Moonglow’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: HP

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Byakuya Kougetsu: Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1 seconds.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Coral Branch of a Distant Sea, x5 Dismal Prism, x3 Spectral Husk, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x18 Dismal Prism, x12 Spectral Husk, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x9 Crystal Prism, x9 Spectral Heart, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x18 Crystal Prism, x14 Spectral Heart, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x14 Polarizing Prism, x9 Spectral Nucleus, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Golden Branch of a Distant Sea, x27 Polarizing Prism, x18 Spectral Nucleus, x65,000 Mora

Is the Everlasting Moonglow any good?

The Everlasting Moonglow is one of the worst 5-star Catalyst weapons in the game, outclassed by a 3-star weapon in the support role. This weapon is literally only useful for one character in the game, in a role that is suboptimal for that character.

This character is Sangonomiya Kokomi, who can utilize the Everlasting Moonglow’s passive to assist her in a DPS build. However, this build pales in comparison to her support build, where the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer provides more utility with the ATK buff on its passive.

Unless you are a die-hard Kokomi fan with plans to build her for damage, it’s highly recommended you don’t pull this weapon. It’s not good.