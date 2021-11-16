Genshin Impact: Favonius Warbow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Favonius Warbow is a 4-star weapon, a part of the Favonius Series of weapons that benefit support characters. The Favonius Warbow is a strong option for any support character who wields a bow, allowing a character to generate massive amounts of energy particles after dealing critical damage. This allows any sub-DPS or support character to funnel energy to any character.

As a 4-star weapon, the Favonius Warbow is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Favonius Warbow’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 13.3% – 61.3%

Passive: Windfall: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Favonius Warbow any good?

The Favonius Warbow is a solid option for a support character who wields a bow. Unfortunately, the Favonius Warbow is rarely the best-in-slot for any character, but acts as a suitable backup weapon for characters like Diona.

You can funnel energy into your main DPS character through the weapon’s passive. After landing a Critical Hit with the character holding this weapon, swap immediately to your main DPS character. This gives that character a ton of energy towards their Elemental Burst.

Put this weapon on a Diona, Kujou Sara, or support Amber if you don’t have enough Bow weapons. This weapon will also likely work well with the upcoming Gorou, who will likely have lots of Energy Recharge issues.