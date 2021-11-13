Genshin Impact: Frostbearer – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
Is this chilling F2P weapon any good?
The Frostbearer is a F2P weapon with a simple unlock requirement: you have to level up the Frostbearing Tree in Genshin Impact to Level 10. After that, you’ll get a blueprint that allows you to forge the weapon at any forging station.
You’ll need a Northlander Catalyst Billet in order to fuse the weapon. You can get those from certain quest rewards or farming weekly bosses. The weapon looks nice, but is it a valid option for free-to-play players who need a Catalyst weapon?
Frostbearer’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 42 – 510
- Secondary Stat: ATK%
- Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%
- Passive: Frost Burial: Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing 80% AoE ATK DMG. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt 200% ATK DMG instead by the icicle. Can only occur once every 10s.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora
Is the Frostbearer any good?
The Frostbearer is a weak weapon without a strong purpose of existing in Genshin Impact. It has a weak passive, and stats that are outclassed by other 4-star weapons. Frostbearer has the benefit of being free-to-play, but even then, you could opt for a Blackcliff Agate or a Royal Grimoire instead.
Players who have the Dodoco Tales, another free-to-play weapon (but no longer available) will have zero reasons to use the Frostbearer. The weapon may see some use if a Catalyst Cryo character is released, assuming they function as a DPS character. Otherwise, you can just grab this weapon for collection, or skip it entirely.