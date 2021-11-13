Genshin Impact: Frostbearer – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Frostbearer is a F2P weapon with a simple unlock requirement: you have to level up the Frostbearing Tree in Genshin Impact to Level 10. After that, you’ll get a blueprint that allows you to forge the weapon at any forging station.

You’ll need a Northlander Catalyst Billet in order to fuse the weapon. You can get those from certain quest rewards or farming weekly bosses. The weapon looks nice, but is it a valid option for free-to-play players who need a Catalyst weapon?

Frostbearer’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Frost Burial: Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60% chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing 80% AoE ATK DMG. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt 200% ATK DMG instead by the icicle. Can only occur once every 10s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Frostbearer any good?

The Frostbearer is a weak weapon without a strong purpose of existing in Genshin Impact. It has a weak passive, and stats that are outclassed by other 4-star weapons. Frostbearer has the benefit of being free-to-play, but even then, you could opt for a Blackcliff Agate or a Royal Grimoire instead.

Players who have the Dodoco Tales, another free-to-play weapon (but no longer available) will have zero reasons to use the Frostbearer. The weapon may see some use if a Catalyst Cryo character is released, assuming they function as a DPS character. Otherwise, you can just grab this weapon for collection, or skip it entirely.