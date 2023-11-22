Genshin Impact Graph Adversarial Technology Event Guide

The current event in Genshin Impact challenges players to a scavenger hunt that spans across the world of Teyvat. With a camera in hand, and a new clue every day to guide them, players must take a picture and report back.

The Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log is the newest event that came with the 4.2 update to Genshin Impact. This is a short event that requires daily participation. Players will find the event under “Phantom Blubberbeast” in the quest menu. They will meet Lepine-Pauline, where she will task players to take picture samples and bring them back to her. Every day is a new theme where players are given a vague description of what is needed.

Day 1: Opponents With Wing-Like Structure

Image via Gamepur

Day one has players searching for any enemy with wings. This can be bosses, monsters, or other creatures that they can find. A good location to start is Brightcrown Canyon.

Anemo Slime & Large Anemo Slime

Aeonblight Drake

Cicin (all elements)

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Oceanid

Mimic Finch

Mimic Raptor

Mimic Duck

Mimic Crane

Ruin Drake: Skywatch

Red Vulture & Consecrated Red Vulture

Stormterror

Thunder Manifestation

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshroom

Day 2: Basically Ball-shaped Teyvat Producat

Image via Gamepur

This is any object, like food or materials, with a round shape. A great place to go would be Mondstadt which has a lot of these kinds of food everywhere.

Apple

Ajilenakh Nut

Berry

Bulle Fruit

Bird Egg

Flaming flower

Harra Fruit

Lumidouce Bell

Mistflower

Pinecone

Sango Pearl

Sunsettia

Wolfhook

Day 3: Basically Blue Wild Creature

Image via Gamepur

If its blue or has blue on it and its a creature then you want a picture of it. A great location to start at is the The Chasm or along the Falcon Coast. Make sure to bring characters with passives that make it easier to approach animals, like Sayu.

Adorned Unagi

Bluecrown Finch

Blue Frog

Blue-Fin Bass

Bluethunder Weasel

Dusk Bird

Emerald Finch

Flatcrest Fulmar

Floating Ray

Leisureley Otter

Lucklight Fly

Marrow/Blue Horned Lizard

Ocean Crab

Slate Umbrellafinch

Violetgold Angler Gull

Day 4: Staff-Wielding Opponent

Image via Gamepur

Players’ best bet is to find club-wielding Hilichurls and Samachurls which thankfully are easy to find. Guyun Stone Forest is a good place to look first. Other options are the following.

Abyss Mage (any element)

Fatui Skirmisher (Geochanter Bracer)

Frost Operative

Wind Operative

Hilichurl Fighter

Hilichurl Berserker

Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Day 5: Basically Purple Teyvat Specialty

Image via Gamepur

Players are to take pictures of any natural material that is purple. Wolfhooks are easy to find in the Mondstadt region in Wolvendom. Or is players are on the other side of the map, the Lumidouce Bell in Fontaine is another good option.

Amakumo Fruit

Amethyst Lump

Crystal Marrow

Electro Crystal

Horsetail

Lavender Melon

Lumidouce Bell

Naku Weed

Onikabuto

Sumeru Rose

Violetgrass

Viparyas

Wolfhook

Day 6: Legless Wild Non-Fish Creature

Image via Gamepur

For these, the best region to be in is Mondstadt near Dawn Winery and Liyue just outside Liyue Harbor in the Northwest.