Genshin Impact: How to complete The Shadows Deepen quest

The Snowy Past Walkthrough, the second quest of Genshin Impact’s Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, has become available. If you have completed The Snowy Past quest, you will be able to find it in the quests section of the game.

While completing this quest, you will unlock a mysterious opponent challenge, i.e., Rise of the Fell Flower, that you can complete to collect various rewards, including Mysterious Emblems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and more.

Genshin Impact: The Shadows Deepen quest

Firstly you need to go to Albedo’s base in Dragonspine marked in the image above and talk to him there. You will then hear a voice, and you will have to follow its source that will be marked on the map to find the rest of the team.

Talk to them, and after the dialogue finishes, return to Albedo’s camp with the team and wait until the next day. After that, speak to Albedo and light the bonfire by using a Pyro character like Dulic.

A dialogue will begin after this, which you need to complete and then head to the painting spot. Complete another dialogue and draw Paimon’s painting, then again complete a dialogue. After this, you will rest there till the morning with Paimon and Albedo.

Then, head back to Albedo’s camp and talk to everyone to start a cutscene. After it’s over, go to the marked quest area, and the next dialogue will begin. Then, you need to break the rocks whose locations are marked on the map to find Albedo.

The next step is to talk to everyone else and proceed to the next marked location. Finish another long dialogue to initiate a cut scene and the Rise of the Fell Flower challenge. Beat the Fell Flower and then begin a conversation with others before heading to the adventurer camp.

Go through a long 15 minutes dialogue and cutscene to complete The Shadows Deepen quest.