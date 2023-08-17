Genshin Impact: How to Get Hydro Sigils & Use Them At Fountain of Lucine

Hydro Sigils are another important currency in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to get and use them.

Like every other region in Genshin Impact, Fontaine has its own set of Sigil materials: Hydro Sigils. And like other Inazuma, there is a special location where you can deposit Hydro Sigils for a reward. It’s called the Fountain of Lucine. Thanks to Fontaine’s smaller landmass (made up for by the underwater sections), actually reaching the Fountain isn’t hard, nor is using it. You simply walk up and deposit your Sigils and reap the rewards. The harder part is getting Hydro Sigils, and we’ll discuss that in detail in this guide.

How to Find and Use Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hydro Sigils come from two main sources: world treasure chests and Statue of the Seven (Hydro) upgrades. You’ll get hundreds more Hydro Sigils from chests than you will from Statue rewards, and here’s why:

  • Statue of the Seven upgrades provide 5 Hydro Sigils
  • Common Chests provide 1 Hydro Sigil
  • Exquisite Chests provide 2 Hydro Sigils
  • Previous Chests provide 3 Hydro Sigils
  • Luxurious Chests provide 4 Hydro Sigils

There are almost two hundred chests in Fontaine, meaning there are hundreds and hundreds of Sigils to collect. A good thing, too, because every upgrade to the Fountain of Lucine costs 30 Hydro Sigils. Thankfully, the rewards for using them on the Fountain are well worth the grind. And while it would be a herculean task to get all 50 upgrade levels in the time Fontaine’s been out as of writing, the good folks at the Genshin Honey Hunter World have managed to pull the full list.

Fountain of Lucine LevelFountain of Lucine Reward
Level 11 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 22 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 32 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 41 Midlander Sword Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 51 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 62 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 72 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 8
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 92 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 102 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 111 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 122 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 132 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 141 Midlander Claymore Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 151 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 162 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 172 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 181 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 192 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 202 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 211 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 222 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 232 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 241 Midlander Polearm Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 25
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 262 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 272 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 281 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 292 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 302 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 311 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 322 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 332 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 341 Midlander Catalyst Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 35Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 362 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 372 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 381 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 392 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 402 Intertwined Fate
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 411 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 422 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 432 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 441 Midlander Bow Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 451 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 462 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 472 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 481 Dream Solvent
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 492 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
Level 502 Intertwined Fate
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora

