Genshin Impact: How to Get Hydro Sigils & Use Them At Fountain of Lucine

Like every other region in Genshin Impact, Fontaine has its own set of Sigil materials: Hydro Sigils. And like other Inazuma, there is a special location where you can deposit Hydro Sigils for a reward. It’s called the Fountain of Lucine. Thanks to Fontaine’s smaller landmass (made up for by the underwater sections), actually reaching the Fountain isn’t hard, nor is using it. You simply walk up and deposit your Sigils and reap the rewards. The harder part is getting Hydro Sigils, and we’ll discuss that in detail in this guide.

How to Find and Use Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Hydro Sigils come from two main sources: world treasure chests and Statue of the Seven (Hydro) upgrades. You’ll get hundreds more Hydro Sigils from chests than you will from Statue rewards, and here’s why:

Statue of the Seven upgrades provide 5 Hydro Sigils

Common Chests provide 1 Hydro Sigil

Exquisite Chests provide 2 Hydro Sigils

Previous Chests provide 3 Hydro Sigils

Luxurious Chests provide 4 Hydro Sigils

There are almost two hundred chests in Fontaine, meaning there are hundreds and hundreds of Sigils to collect. A good thing, too, because every upgrade to the Fountain of Lucine costs 30 Hydro Sigils. Thankfully, the rewards for using them on the Fountain are well worth the grind. And while it would be a herculean task to get all 50 upgrade levels in the time Fontaine’s been out as of writing, the good folks at the Genshin Honey Hunter World have managed to pull the full list.