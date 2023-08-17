Genshin Impact: How to Get Hydro Sigils & Use Them At Fountain of Lucine
Hydro Sigils are another important currency in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to get and use them.
Like every other region in Genshin Impact, Fontaine has its own set of Sigil materials: Hydro Sigils. And like other Inazuma, there is a special location where you can deposit Hydro Sigils for a reward. It’s called the Fountain of Lucine. Thanks to Fontaine’s smaller landmass (made up for by the underwater sections), actually reaching the Fountain isn’t hard, nor is using it. You simply walk up and deposit your Sigils and reap the rewards. The harder part is getting Hydro Sigils, and we’ll discuss that in detail in this guide.
How to Find and Use Hydro Sigils in Genshin Impact
Hydro Sigils come from two main sources: world treasure chests and Statue of the Seven (Hydro) upgrades. You’ll get hundreds more Hydro Sigils from chests than you will from Statue rewards, and here’s why:
- Statue of the Seven upgrades provide 5 Hydro Sigils
- Common Chests provide 1 Hydro Sigil
- Exquisite Chests provide 2 Hydro Sigils
- Previous Chests provide 3 Hydro Sigils
- Luxurious Chests provide 4 Hydro Sigils
There are almost two hundred chests in Fontaine, meaning there are hundreds and hundreds of Sigils to collect. A good thing, too, because every upgrade to the Fountain of Lucine costs 30 Hydro Sigils. Thankfully, the rewards for using them on the Fountain are well worth the grind. And while it would be a herculean task to get all 50 upgrade levels in the time Fontaine’s been out as of writing, the good folks at the Genshin Honey Hunter World have managed to pull the full list.
|Fountain of Lucine Level
|Fountain of Lucine Reward
|Level 1
|1 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 2
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 3
|2 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 4
|1 Midlander Sword Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 5
|1 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 6
|2 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 7
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 8
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 9
|2 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 10
|2 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 11
|1 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 12
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 13
|2 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 14
|1 Midlander Claymore Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 15
|1 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 16
|2 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 17
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 18
|1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 19
|2 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 20
|2 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 21
|1 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 22
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 23
|2 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 24
|1 Midlander Polearm Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 25
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 26
|2 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 27
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 28
|1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 29
|2 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 30
|2 Intertwined Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 31
|1 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 32
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 33
|2 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 34
|1 Midlander Catalyst Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 35
|Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 36
|2 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 37
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 38
|1 Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 39
|2 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 40
|2 Intertwined Fate
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 41
|1 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 42
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 43
|2 Philosophies of Equity
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 44
|1 Midlander Bow Billet
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 45
|1 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 46
|2 Philosophies of Justice
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 47
|2 Acquiant Fate
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 48
|1 Dream Solvent
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 49
|2 Philosophies of Order
200 Adventure EXP
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
|Level 50
|2 Intertwined Fate
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora