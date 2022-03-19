Genshin Impact: Hyakunin Ikki event guide

Assemble your strongest characters, as you’ll need tons of firepower for Genshin Impact’s most recent Hyakunin Ikki event. This rapid fire fighting event eliminates the typical 4-man Genshin Impact party and condenses it down to a size of two characters. You have to make six teams with this set-up for a total of 12 characters, as they fight against waves of enemies.

When you defeat an enemy in this event, you get a certain amount of points. The goal of the event is to kill as many enemies as possible while utilizing your entire team. The more points you get, the more rewards you get.

When drafting a team, you can choose from a list of trial characters and your own characters. The trial characters you can use today are Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Arataki Itto, Xiangling, and Razor. Assemble your strongest team, and then click the “Configure Skills” tab.

Here, you can choose a list of buffs to grant to one of your parties. Each party can carry a maximum of two buffs. Each buff has a unique effect, so choose the one that best suits your team. After you assemble your optimal party, you can start the event.

As you beat enemies, a “Fervor” meter will charge up located at the top of your screen. This grants your teams some buffs while it’s charging, but if a party is out too long, they will begin to lose tons of damage in the form of some massive nerfs.

When this happens, you need to swap your team to the next one. Cycle through all your teams while defeating waves and waves of enemies in order to get the highest score you can. You only need 2,000 points to claim the maximum amount of rewards for today.

Note: Elemental Resonances will not take effect during Hyakunin Ikki, and you cannot use any food or other combat items. Be wary of your team’s health during this event, as if you lose a character, they are out of your attempt for good.

Every day, a new challenge is available for players to challenge. These challenges differ in the enemies that you can face, so you may want to plan your team accordingly based on what you’ll have to fight. (For example, the third day will feature some Hydro Slimes and Hydro Abyss Mages, so you may want to consider some Cryo units to freeze them.)

That’s all you need to know about the Hyakunin Ikki event in Genshin Impact! Draft your strongest parties and reach the high score.