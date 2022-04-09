Genshin Impact: Irodori Anecdotes Day 1 Guide – A Story for You

The Hues of the Violet Garden event is ongoing in Genshin Impact, and one of the mini-events included in this massive celebration is the Irodori Anecdotes event. These are a series of fun quests that allow you to spend some time with popular Genshin Impact characters while earning some rewards along the way. The first quest you can do is A Story for You, which follows Albedo and Klee.

First, you’ll have to complete the quest: The Strange Tale of Suikou’s Tipsy Tincture. This quest is the introduction to the overall Hues of the Violet Garden event. After completing this quest, you’ll have the chance to accept A Story for You.

Find Albedo and Klee in Ritou, where Albedo will request you spend some time with Klee. Head to the following location below to continue the quest. Klee will be excited to try some new Inazuman cuisine, including Egg Rolls.

You’ll have to give Klee 3 Delicious Egg Rolls to continue the quest. Egg Rolls are food items that you can cook using Eggs and Sugar. If you don’t have the recipe yet, you can go to Shimura Kanbei to purchase it, who is located in a food stall here:

To make Delicious Egg Rolls, you need to cook the recipe to absolute perfection, which means making sure that you stop the bar below when the white line reaches the orange section. Do this three times and return to Klee.

After cooking the Egg Rolls, Klee requests to play with another character named Yoimiya. You can find her at Nagonahara Fireworks:

After talking to Yoimiya, the group decides to head to the Irodori Festival, which is located in Ritou. You can simply teleport to this location below to continue the quest:

Head back to Inazuma City. Yoimiya and Klee will head off to paint. Head over to the window on the side of the building to eavesdrop.

Your next location is the Yae Publishing House. After this, you’ll have to adjust the time to 14:00 and 16:00 the next day. The quest ends in the Irodori Festival in Ritou. The next quest, About That Time We Saved The Tanuki Photo Board, takes place after the conclusion of A Story for You.