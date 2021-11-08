Genshin Impact: Iron Sting – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Iron Sting is a free-to-play 4-star weapon available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. That’s because the sword requires a Northlander Sword Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Sword Billet, you can use it to forge either the Iron Sting or Prototype Rancour. You should craft the Iron Sting if you have a sword character who focuses on creating elemental reactions or use Elemental Mastery in their kit.

Iron Sting’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat Levels: 36 – 165

Passive: Infusion Stinger: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Iron Sting any good?

The Iron Sting is a niche weapon for sword users, as there are not many sword users who benefit from the Elemental Mastery substat. Unfortunately, most of the free sword options available to forge are not great for most characters.

Luckily, the Iron Sting has a few characters who take advantage of it well. Kazuha, in particular, benefits greatly from Elemental Mastery. This is a great F2P option for him, as he wants as much EM as possible. Bennett also has a niche DPS build that allows him to trigger elemental reactions and deal high damage, making Iron Sting his best 4-star option here.

Otherwise, it’s recommended to stick to weapons you pull from the Standard or Featured Banners.