Genshin Impact: Kagura’s Verity – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Kagura’s Verity is a 5-star Catalyst weapon that will release in Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact, alongside the new playable character Yae Miko. This weapon was designed especially for Yae Miko, but it’s a solid weapon that is bound to be helpful to other characters as well.

To obtain the Kagura’s Verity, you’ll need to pull on the limited weapons banner in the first half of Version 2.5. After the limited weapon banner featuring the Kagura’s Verity ends, you’ll have to wait until it’s featured on another banner to obtain it. The first half of this banner will also give you a chance to pull the Primordial Jade Cutter.

Kagura’s Verity’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: CRIT DMG

Secondary Stat Levels: 14.4% – 66.2%

Passive: Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura: Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 12 seconds. Max three stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess three stacks.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x5, Concealed Claw x5, Spectral Husk x 3, x10,000 Mora Level 40 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x5, Concealed Claw x18, Spectral Husk x 12, x20,000 Mora Level 50 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite x9, Concealed Unguis x9, Spectral Heart x9, x30,000 Mora Level 60 Mask of the One-Horned x5, Concealed Unguis x18, Spectral Heart x14, x45,000 Mora Level 70 Mask of the One-Horned x9, Concealed Talon x14, Spectral Nucleus x9, x55,000 Mora Level 80 Mask of the Kijin x6, Concealed Talon x27, Spectral Nucleus x14, x65,000 Mora

Is the Kagura’s Verity any good?

The Kagura’s Verity is destined to be a decent weapon for any offensive Catalyst user. These characters include the upcoming Yae Miko, Ningguang, Klee, and Yanfei. To start, the Kagura’s Verity has a high base ATK and high Crit DMG% substat, which is generally good for your characters.

The weapon’s passive is limiting, however. To gain three stacks, you need a character with a quick Elemental Skill. The only character who can reliably proc the weapon’s passive seems to be Yae Miko, as she will be able to gain three stacks in succession. A character like Ningguang, however, can only feasibly get two stacks before the passive resets.

Therefore, for most offensive characters, it may be better to use the Skyward Atlas or Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds instead. However, this is still a good weapon, especially for Yae Miko.