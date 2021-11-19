Genshin Impact: Lion’s Roar – How to get it, stats, ascension materials

The Lion’s Roar is a flexible 4-star weapon designed for DPS characters of a specific element. The Lion’s Roar has a special passive that allows the character to deal extra damage to enemies affected by Pyro or Electro. Naturally, this means the Lion’s Roar is an effective weapon for any Pyro or Electro Sword users.

As a 4-star weapon, the Lion’s Roar is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Lion’s Roar Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Bane of Fire and Thunder: Increases DMG against enemies affected by Pyro or Electro by 20%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Lion’s Roar any good?

The Lion’s Roar is a suitable weapon for accounts lacking a 5-star weapon for characters like Keqing or a DPS Bennett. The passive specializes this weapon for those characters specifically and is otherwise outclassed by weapons like The Flute or The Alley Flash.

Keqing will take advantage of this weapon best (provided you don’t have the Black Sword, which is a better option for her, albeit a paid one). You can also use the Lion’s Roar in teams that specialize in Pyro reactions. Kaeya for instance could use the Lion’s Roar if he’s utilizing Reverse Melt, despite being a Cryo character.

The Lion’s Roar is a niche weapon but does its job well. Having this weapon on the backhand for your account will be useful depending on what characters you’re running.