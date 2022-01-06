Genshin Impact: Lithic Spear – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
A strange 4-star weapon.
The Lithic Spear is a 4-star Polearm weapon with a unique passive. The weapon grants the wielder a potential 28% ATK boost and 12% Crit Rate boost, but only if your team comprises of characters from Liyue.
To obtain the Lithic Spear, you need to pull for the weapon when it has a rate-up on the Limited Weapon Banner. Unlike most other 4-star weapons, this is not available on any other banner. You’ll likely pick up this weapon when pulling for a 5-star weapon during a rate-up.
Lithic Spear’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 44 – 565
- Secondary Stat: ATK%
- Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%
- Passive: Lithic Axiom – Unity: For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora
Is the Lithic Spear any good?
The Lithic Spear is a limited weapon due to its strange passive effect. The weapon only reaches its maximum potential when you have four characters from Liyue on your team, and is otherwise a poor choice for any character who wields a polearm.
Generally, while the weapon can be strong for an individual character, it’s too limiting for your team. Consider also that a variety of free-to-play or other cheap 4-star Polearms are widely available, and do not constrict the way you build your team.
That being said, it has a high base Attack stat for a 4-star Polearm and still increases a character’s stats. It’s an okay weapon for a character like Xiao if you don’t have another alternative.