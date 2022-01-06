Genshin Impact: Lithic Spear – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Lithic Spear is a 4-star Polearm weapon with a unique passive. The weapon grants the wielder a potential 28% ATK boost and 12% Crit Rate boost, but only if your team comprises of characters from Liyue.

To obtain the Lithic Spear, you need to pull for the weapon when it has a rate-up on the Limited Weapon Banner. Unlike most other 4-star weapons, this is not available on any other banner. You’ll likely pick up this weapon when pulling for a 5-star weapon during a rate-up.

Lithic Spear’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Lithic Axiom – Unity: For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is the Lithic Spear any good?

The Lithic Spear is a limited weapon due to its strange passive effect. The weapon only reaches its maximum potential when you have four characters from Liyue on your team, and is otherwise a poor choice for any character who wields a polearm.

Generally, while the weapon can be strong for an individual character, it’s too limiting for your team. Consider also that a variety of free-to-play or other cheap 4-star Polearms are widely available, and do not constrict the way you build your team.

That being said, it has a high base Attack stat for a 4-star Polearm and still increases a character’s stats. It’s an okay weapon for a character like Xiao if you don’t have another alternative.