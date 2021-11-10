Genshin Impact: Mappa Mare – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Mappa Mare is a free 4-star Catalyst available to all players. There isn’t any special unlock requirement, but crafting the weapon does require some grinding. That’s because the weapon requires a Northlander Catalyst Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Catalyst Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Amber or Mappa Mare. Mappa Mare is a niche weapon that is mostly outclassed by other options, and not many characters can use this one.

Mappa Mare’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat Levels: 24 – 110

Passive: Infusion Scroll: Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is the Mappa Mare any good?

The Mappa Mare is a niche weapon that is outclassed by a 3-star option, the Magic Guide. Additionally, only one Catalyst user really benefits from Elemental Mastery to this extent, and that’s Sucrose.

Sucrose prefers two Catalysts that are easily obtainable, the 3-star Magic Guide and the 4-star Sacrificial Fragments. Both are Catalysts that can be obtained from summons, but the Magic Guide is very common, and getting multiple Sacrificial Fragments is not impossible.