Genshin Impact: Mappa Mare – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
Is the Mappa Mare any good?
The Mappa Mare is a free 4-star Catalyst available to all players. There isn’t any special unlock requirement, but crafting the weapon does require some grinding. That’s because the weapon requires a Northlander Catalyst Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.
Once you obtain a Northlander Catalyst Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Amber or Mappa Mare. Mappa Mare is a niche weapon that is mostly outclassed by other options, and not many characters can use this one.
Mappa Mare’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 44 – 565
- Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery
- Secondary Stat Levels: 24 – 110
- Passive: Infusion Scroll: Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora
The Mappa Mare is a niche weapon that is outclassed by a 3-star option, the Magic Guide. Additionally, only one Catalyst user really benefits from Elemental Mastery to this extent, and that’s Sucrose.
Sucrose prefers two Catalysts that are easily obtainable, the 3-star Magic Guide and the 4-star Sacrificial Fragments. Both are Catalysts that can be obtained from summons, but the Magic Guide is very common, and getting multiple Sacrificial Fragments is not impossible.