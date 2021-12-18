Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Thundershock Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The first dungeon is the Thundershock Trial, where Electro characters are favored.

Here are the rewards you can get from the Thundershock Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Thundershock Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the characters you can use in the Thundershock Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beacon locations

The first beacon will spawn immediately where you do. Activate it and battle a group of Treasure Hoarders. To reach the second beacon, head to the left, make a right, then head straight down the corridor. The beacon will be on your left. Here, you will fight two Geovishaps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last rune will be straight ahead of you when you exit the room. Here, you’ll fight a group of Ruin Cruisers.

You’ll then be directed to the final challenge. Head there, drop down the hole (and be wary of fall damage), and face the final boss. The final boss is a group of Mitachurls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s it! Leave the domain, collect your rewards, and proceed to the next challenge.