Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Windswept Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The next dungeon is the Windswept Trial, where Anemo characters are favored. Here are the rewards you can get from the Windswept Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face during the Windswept Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the characters you can use in the Windswept Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

The first beacon you should go to is directly on your left. When you enter the first room and look west, you’ll see a beacon straight ahead. The fight consists of tons of Hydro Mimics, so Electro characters will do you well here. Finish the fight and head back to the starting room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the starting room, you can head east and just go straight down. You should come across the next beacon. The fight consists of some Whopperflowers, including Cryo and Electro ones. Once you beat the fight, leave the room from the north side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head straight down, and the last beacon will be on your left. Beat the fight, which consists of a Hydro Abyss Mage and some slimes. The game will then direct you to the final challenge after you defeat the enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final boss fight involves a group of Pyro, Cryo, and Hydro Abyss Mages. Utilize Elemental Reactions to destroy the shields quickly. Defeat the enemies, leave the domain, and you’ll be able to collect your rewards and proceed to the next challenge.