Genshin Impact: Oathsworn Eye – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Oathsworn Eye is a new 4-star Catalyst weapon in Genshin Impact, introduced in Version 2.5 along with the release of playable character Yae Miko. The weapon boosts ATK, and also gives you a good amount of Energy Recharge after using an Elemental Skill.

The weapon will be given away for free in Version 2.5’s Three Realms of Gateway Offering event. You can get it by upgrading the Bokuso Box to a certain level. Like other event weapons, this will likely not be available after Version 2.5 ends.

Oathsworn Eye’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: People of the Faltering Light: Increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10s after using an Elemental Skill.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Coral Branch of a Distant Sea, x3 Concealed Claw, x2 Spectral Husk, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x12 Concealed Claw, x8 Spectral Husk, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x6 Concealed Unguis, x6 Spectral Heart, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x12 Concealed Unguis, x9 Spectral Heart, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x9 Concealed Talon, x6 Spectral Nucleus, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Golden Branch of a Distant Sea, x18 Concealed Talon, x12 Spectral Nucleus, x45000 Mora

Is the Oathsworn Eye any good?

The Oathsworn Eye is a mysterious weapon, with a high base ATK stat and a simple passive that just increases Energy Recharge. This weapon will help out offensive catalyst users like Yae Miko who have a high-cost requirement for their Elemental Burst.

The weapon should also synergize nicely with users of the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set, which scales off of a character’s Energy Recharge. Mona will really appreciate this weapon, as her Elemental Burst is very important for her damage.

Otherwise, supports will likely opt for other weapons like the Sacrificial Fragments or Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer instead. Despite the high Energy Recharge, the other weapons can provide more utility over the Oathsworn Eye.