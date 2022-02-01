Genshin Impact: Oceanic Defender event guide

The last mini-event from the Fleeting Colors in Flight event has activated in Genshin Impact. Here, you are tasked with slaying a great monster known as Beisht, a big water hydra that you previously fought in the most recent Archon Quest.

There aren’t any tricks to this boss that you haven’t already seen, provided that you cleared the Archon Quest. To get all the necessary rewards, you simply need to clear the boss a certain number of times. This will net you 180 Primogems, some Mora, and Conquest Talismans that you can use to invite a teammate to your team.

Once you enter the Event Menu and unlock Oceanic Defender, the game will teleport you to the domain where Beisht is located. From here, you can assemble your team and prepare to fight the mighty hydra from the sea. The domain has a recommended level of 90.

The first phase of the fight is simple enough. You’ll fight the single hydra-head that has a limited number of attacks. The hydra can create projectiles that will track and deal damage to you if you aren’t able to dodge them.

Additionally, Beisht can create a whirlpool at the center of the stage, which drags you inside. You need to dash out of the whirlpool if you want to avoid taking damage.

Ideally, you are able to destroy Beisht quickly enough. But eventually, the other two heads will begin to join the fight. One of them can dive down and slam the stage. Dodge it to avoid taking damage.

You’ll notice that at times, Beisht glows blue or grey. This depends on whether or not it’s a head that you defeated. To avoid wasting damage, don’t attack the heads that aren’t glowing bright blue. (You can see the difference in the image below.)

When there’s only one head remaining, Beisht will go berserk and start raining projectiles around the map. You’ll need to carefully move around and dodge the projectiles while dealing damage to the remaining head.

Recommended Characters

