Genshin Impact Polearm tier list – The best spears in Genshin Impact

There are five different weapon types in Genshin Impact, and each character in the game wields one of the different types. The Polearm in Genshin Impact is revered for its fast attack speed, able to output tons of hits at once. Polearms are usable by Hu Tao, Raiden Shogun, Rosaria, Shenhe, Thoma, Xiangling, Xiao, Yun Jin, and Zhongli.

Some Polearms in the game are naturally better than others, especially the high-rarity Polearms in the game. However, some Polearms are also deceptively weak despite its expensive price tag to obtain it. Our current tier list for Polearms will be updated over time as new weapons are released, and new builds are discovered.

Certain weapons in the game will go into a separate “Niche” tier. Some weapons are incredibly niche, usable only by a limited number of characters, but still excel at what it does.

With that, here’s the tier list.

S+: Primordial Jade Winged Spear, Staff of Homa, Engulfing Lightning

The best Polearms

Primordial Jade Spear

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 / 674

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate%

Secondary Stat Levels: 4.8% – 22.1%

Passive: On hit, increases ATK by 3.2/3.9/4.6/5.3/6.0% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12/15/18/21/24%.

The Primordial Jade Spear is an incredibly versatile weapon, with a great Crit Rate secondary stat and a passive that elevates a character’s damage magnificently.

Staff of Homa

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat Levels: 14.4 – 66.2%

Passive: HP increased by 20/25/30/35/40%. Additionally, provides an ATK bonus based on 0.8/1/1.2/1.4/1.6% of the wielder’s max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8% of max HP.

The Staff of Homa increases your damage significantly with an absurdly high Crit DMG secondary stat and gives your characters a bit tankier on top of that. Bonus points if the character scales off of HP, like Hu Tao or Zhongli.

Engulfing Lightning

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%

Passive: ATK increased by 28/35/42/49/56% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80/90/100/110/120% ATK. Gain 30/35/40/45/50% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

The Engulfing Lightning is one of the premier weapons for offensive supports or sub-DPS characters, like Xiangling or Raiden Shogun. It gives a high Energy Recharge substat, which scales nicely with the Emblem of Severed Fates artifact set, as well as a passive that greatly increases your characters’ damage.

The Catch

Can be obtained through fishing.

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 10% – 45.9%

Passive: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%.

The Catch is an incredible weapon for two reasons: it’s amazing passive, and the fact that it’s completely free! Unlike other free weapons, this one isn’t gated by a time-specific event. The passive is also incredibly strong for burst supports like Xiangling, Raiden Shogun, or a burst-focused Zhongli.

Deathmatch

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 8% – 36.8%

Passive: If there are at least 2 enemies nearby, ATK is increased by 16/20/24/28/32% and DEF is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. If there are less than 2 enemies nearby, ATK is increased by 24/30/36/42/48%.

The Deathmatch is a good weapon due to its reliability. You have to pay to get it, but you can always rely on getting this weapon, unlike most of the other 5-stars on this list. Additionally, it’s universally useful, with a very high Crit Rate secondary stat and a decent passive. While other weapons like the Calamity Queller may be stronger in certain situations, the Deathmatch is always more flexible and easier to get.

Black Tassel

Can be obtained from Wishes.

Rarity: 3-star

ATK: 38 – 354

Secondary Stat: HP%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.2% – 46.9%

Passive: Increases DMG against slimes by 40/50/60/70/80%.

Black Tassel falls under an incredible niche category, but it is the strongest option for Zhongli in a shield support build. In this build, Zhongli stacks HP as much as possible to make his shield as strong as possible. This is currently the weapon that will give you the most HP, making it the best-in-slot option for a Zhongli shield build. (The Staff of Homa doesn’t even beat it at R5.) Thoma can also use this weapon, provided you build enough Energy Recharge to fulfill his expensive burst.