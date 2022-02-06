Genshin Impact: Primordial Jade Cutter – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Primordial Jade Cutter is a 5-star weapon that is available to pull for when it has a rate-up on the weapons banner. This is a strong weapon for any character who wields a Sword, with strong stats and a good passive. If a character uses a Sword, chances are the Primordial Jade Cutter is a great fit for them.

You can pull this weapon when it’s featured on the Limited Weapons Banners. Some 5-stars need to be featured on the limited banner, as you won’t be able to summon them via the Standard Banner. As a result, you have to wait until the Primordial Jade Cutter has a rate-up to get it. The last rate-up as of this writing started on September 21, 2021, and ended October 12, 2021.

Primordial Jade Cutter’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 44 – 542

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 9.6% – 44.1%

Passive: Protector’s Virtue: HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x5 Mist Grass Pollen, x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Pollen, x12 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x9 Mist Grass, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x18 Mist Grass, x14 Silver Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x14 Mist Grass Wick, x9 Golden Raven Insignia, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x27 Mist Grass Wick, x18 Golden Raven Insignia, x65,000 Mora

Is the Primordial Jade Cutter any good?

This is one of the best 5-star weapons in the game for your Sword characters. The passive is moderately strong, and the base ATK is on the lower end for a 5-star weapon, but the secondary stat boosts your stats outrageously.

Stat sticks aren’t normally incredible, but a free 44% boost in Crit Rate is absurdly strong. It also makes it easier to build your characters, as you can focus more on Crit DMG versus trying to balance out between Crit Rate and Crit DMG.

The weapon in particular is great on characters like Xingqiu, Keqing, and Jean. But feasibly, you can put this weapon on any character who is in dire need of some Crit Rate.