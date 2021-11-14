Genshin Impact: Prototype Crescent – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Prototype Crescent is a 4-star Bow available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Bow Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Bow Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Crescent or Compound Bow. The Prototype Crescent is typically one of the better 4-star options for free-to-play players who use bow characters. Therefore, it’s good to have at least one on hand in case you need a backup bow.

Prototype Crescent’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Unreturning: Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x3 Mist Grass Pollen, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x12 Mist Grass Pollen, x8 Recruit’s Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x6 Mist Grass, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x12 Mist Grass, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x9 Mist Grass Wick, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Wick, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Prototype Crescent any good?

The Prototype Crescent is a free-to-play 4-star bow, but it’s typically one of the better offensive bows for players who lack 5-star weapons. Especially considering the Viridescent Hunt requires one to purchase the Battle Pass.

The Prototype Crescent is one of the better 4-star options for characters like Yoimiya, Fischl, and Ganyu. You can quickly proc the passive and get a large ATK buff, improving your damage overall. As a result, it’s a good idea to have at least one Prototype Crescent on-hand in case you need a backup bow.

The Compound Bow is largely useless for most, if not all bow characters, and the Prototype Crescent is typically better than Hamayumi. Therefore, you can use all your Bow Billets for the Prototype Crescent.