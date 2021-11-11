Genshin Impact: Prototype Rancour – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Prototype Rancour is a free-to-play 4-star weapon available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. That’s because the sword requires a Northlander Sword Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Sword Billet, you can use it to forge either the Iron Sting or Prototype Rancour. The Prototype Rancour is a niche weapon, as there are only a few Sword characters who can viably run Physical damage. However, if you happen to be running a Physical DPS Sword character, the Rancour is your best F2P option.

Prototype Rancour’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Physical DMG Bonus

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.5% – 34.5%

Passive: Smashed Stone: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x3 Mist Grass Pollen, x2 Recruit’s Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x12 Mist Grass Pollen, x8 Recruit’s Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x6 Mist Grass, x6 Sergeant’s Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x12 Mist Grass, x9 Sergeant’s Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x9 Mist Grass Wick, x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Wick, x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Prototype Rancour any good?

The Prototype Rancour is your best bet if you happen to run a Sword character as a Physical DPS. Those are in short stock, however. The Rancour can be run if you are totally free-to-play without banner weapons, as the base Attack this weapon provides is quite high. The passive is also generally useful.

Otherwise, stick to Physical DPS characters with this weapon. The only Sword characters who could feasibly be run as a Physical DPS are Keqing, and Kaeya to a lesser extent. Those two are better off running an Electro DPS or Cryo DPS build. But you can build them as Physical DPS if you really wanted to.