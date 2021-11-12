Genshin Impact: Prototype Starglitter – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Prototype Starglitter is a 4-star Polearm available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Polearm Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Starglitter or Crescent Pike. The Prototype Starglitter is a free-to-play alternative for the Favonius Lance, which is a 4-star weapon you can pull from the Gacha banners.

Prototype Starglitter’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 10% – 45.9%

Passive: Magic Affinity: After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Damaged Mask, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Damaged Mask, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Stained Mask, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Stained Mask, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Ominous Mask, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Ominous Mask, x45,000 Mora

Is the Prototype Starglitter any good?

The Prototype Starglitter is a free-to-play alternative to the Favonius Lance and other Energy Recharge polearms. The passive is largely useless for most Polearm characters who require Energy Recharge, and it’s a simple stat stick.

Use this weapon for characters like Xiangling, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, etc., for a free-to-play option. If you don’t have enough Favonius Lances to go around, or other Energy Recharge polearms, this is a solid alternative while you work on getting better weapons.