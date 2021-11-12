Genshin Impact: Prototype Starglitter – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
A free-to-play alternative.
The Prototype Starglitter is a 4-star Polearm available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Polearm Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.
Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Starglitter or Crescent Pike. The Prototype Starglitter is a free-to-play alternative for the Favonius Lance, which is a 4-star weapon you can pull from the Gacha banners.
Prototype Starglitter’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 42 – 510
- Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge
- Secondary Stat Levels: 10% – 45.9%
- Passive: Magic Affinity: After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s. Max 2 stacks.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Damaged Mask, x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Damaged Mask, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Stained Mask, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Stained Mask, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Ominous Mask, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Ominous Mask, x45,000 Mora
Is the Prototype Starglitter any good?
The Prototype Starglitter is a free-to-play alternative to the Favonius Lance and other Energy Recharge polearms. The passive is largely useless for most Polearm characters who require Energy Recharge, and it’s a simple stat stick.
Use this weapon for characters like Xiangling, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, etc., for a free-to-play option. If you don’t have enough Favonius Lances to go around, or other Energy Recharge polearms, this is a solid alternative while you work on getting better weapons.