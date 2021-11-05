Genshin Impact: Sacrificial Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Sacrificial Bow is a unique 4-star weapon, a part of the Sacrificial weapons line like Sacrificial Sword and Sacrificial Fragments. These weapons allow you to reset the cooldown of your Elemental Skill, which can be a valuable asset for characters you have long cooldowns.

Unfortunately, the number of support characters who have long cooldowns are limited in Genshin Impact. That being said, there are a couple of characters who take can take advantage of this weapon’s strong passive.

As a 4-star weapon, the Sacrificial Bow is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Sacrificial Bow’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 6.7% – 30.6%

Passive: Composed: After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Ley Line Branch, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Ley Line Branch, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked tooth, x6 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Ley Line Sprout, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Ley Line Sprout, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is the Sacrificial Bow any good?

The Sacrificial Bow is a stellar option for a couple of characters in the game, namely Diona and Kujou Sara. Diona has a long cooldown on her Elemental Skill, and generates a lot of Cryo energy with it. Being able to use it twice creates a ton of particles for your Cryo carry, which is why Diona is paired frequently with Cryo characters like Ganyu, Eula, or Ayaka.

Kujou Sara can use the Sacrificial Bow too to increase the uptime on her Attack buff, and is one of her better 4-star options. You could opt to use the Alley Hunter instead, but the Sacrificial Bow allows her to gain more energy and buff her teammates faster.

Otherwise, there aren’t many other Bow characters who can utilize this weapon efficiently. But with a strong passive, it’ll likely be a great option for other support bow characters in the future.