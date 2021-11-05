Genshin Impact: Sacrificial Fragments – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Sacrificial Fragments is a 4-star Catalyst that allows you to reset the cooldown of your Elemental Skill. Unfortunately, while the utility of this weapon is great in theory, there’s a limited amount of units in the game that can take advantage of it.

As a 4-star weapon, the Sacrificial Fragments is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Sacrificial Fragments’ Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat Levels: 48 – 221

Passive: Composed: After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Sacrificial Fragments any good?

The Sacrificial Fragments is a great weapon for a small number of Catalyst supports in the game. The biggest reason not many units use it is the prevalence of the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer.

That weapon is a superior support weapon for most Catalyst characters, as it provides a high damage buff for the team. That being said, Sucrose takes advantage of the Sacrificial Fragments very well, as it gives her a bunch of Elemental Mastery and helps augment her long Elemental Skill cooldowns.

The Fragments will likely become more useful over time as more Catalyst characters are released. Currently, if you have a Sucrose that you use often, be sure to build this weapon for her.