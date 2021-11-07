Genshin Impact: Serpent Spine – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Serpent Spine is a 4-star Claymore weapon in Genshin Impact that’s unfortunately only available to players who pay. More specifically, you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon. The weapon is recommended for offensively-oriented DPS characters.

To obtain The Serpent Spine, purchase the Battle Pass and level it up to Level 30. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll have the option to choose one of five battle pass weapons. There are five battle pass weapons, one for each weapon type.

You can level up your Battle Pass by completing daily, weekly, and special missions. You need 1,000 EXP to level up once in the Battle Pass, which you can accomplish in about three or four weeks if you’re able to keep up with the missions.

Serpent Spine’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Wavesplitter: Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Serpent Spine any good?

The Serpent Spine is the best 4-star Claymore for many DPS Claymore characters, due to a relatively high Attack stat, Crit Rate percentage, and strong passive. There aren’t many other Claymores that provide the same utility, aside from the Blackcliff Slasher.

The Serpent Spine is highly recommended for all Claymore characters when you do not have a requisite 5-star weapon. Diluc, Razor, Beidou, Chongyun, Eula, and a DPS Noelle all use the Serpent Spine to great effect.

In other words, if you have the Battle Pass and lots of Claymore DPS, the Serpent Spine should be your go-to purchase.