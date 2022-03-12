Genshin Impact: Should you pull for Raiden Shogun or Sangonomiya Kokomi?

Genshin Impact has begun running dual banners, making you choose between two limited-time characters to pull for. The two characters for this update are Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi, two strong characters each deserving of your Primogems. But most players only have a limited supply of gems, meaning they’ll have to choose between Raiden Shogun or Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro Polearm user, while Sangonomiya Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user. While Raiden Shogun is meant to contribute to team damage, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s main strength is her utility as a healer. As a result, the decision on who you need to pull for really depends on what your account needs. Do you need that extra unit to contribute to team damage, or do you need a healer who will keep you alive?

Pros and Cons for Raiden Shogun

Image via miHoYo

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star character who contributes heavily to the game’s current meta. Her ability to funnel energy into her team makes her a staple in teams like the Raiden National team, which consists of Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett. She can also function as a hyper-carry unit along with Kujou Sara or Yae Miko.

Raiden Shogun’s synergy with Kujou Sara and Bennett is another reason why you may want to pull for her. Kokomi doesn’t synergize incredibly well with either of the two units, while Raiden Shogun belongs in many of the teams featuring the featured 4-star units. As a result, you’ll get greater value out of the 4-stars on the featured banner as well.

Ultimately, Raiden Shogun doesn’t have many cons, as she works with many teams in the current meta. Generally, Raiden Shogun will be the superior pick for most accounts.

Pros and Cons for Sangonomiya Kokomi

Image via miHoYo

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a healer support who belongs to some important freeze-based teams. She’ll mostly be paired with Cryo units due to her Hydro application. She can also work as a support as a Catalyst-user who brings the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, which gives a free ATK buff to your main carry.

Otherwise, your mileage may vary on whether or not you need Kokomi. If you already have Mona, for example, you may not need another Hydro unit to go along with your Freeze teams. Additionally, other healers perform just as well as Kokomi, while Zhongli provides similar protection.

She’s still a popular unit due to the great survivability she brings. However, consider if you really need the healing that Kokomi provides before pulling for her.