Genshin Impact: Skyward Blade – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
How does this 5-star weapon compare?
The Skyward Blade is a 5-star weapon that boosts a character’s Energy Recharge by a substantial amount. However, the weapon’s passive is pretty weak, leaving the Skyward Blade a strict support option for most Sword-wielding characters. The Skyward Blade is a part of the “Skyward Series” of weapons, which includes the Skyward Spine, the Skyward Harp, the Skyward Atlas, and the Skyward Pride.
As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward Blade is obtainable from the Standard Banner and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from both banners, being a standard 5-star weapon. It’s challenging to obtain, as it is a 5-star, so count your blessings if you’re lucky enough to pull it.
Skyward Blade’s Stats
- Rarity: 5-star
- ATK: 46 – 608
- Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge
- Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%
- Passive: Sky-Piercing Fang: Crit Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x5 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x5 Dead Leyline Branch, x3 Slime Condensate, x10,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x5 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x18 Dead Leyline Branch, x12 Slime Condensate, x20,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x9 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x5 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x18 Dead Leyline Leaves, x14 Slime Secretions, x45,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x14 Leyline Sprout, x9 Slime Concentrate, x55,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x6 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x27 Leyline Sprout, x18 Slime Concentrate, x65,000 Mora
Is the Skyward Blade any good?
The Skyward Blade is a bad option for most DPS-focused characters, despite being a 5-star. The Base ATK is on the lower side as a 5-star weapon, only barely eclipsing over 600 ATK. Additionally, the weapon’s passive is functionally useless, and the 4% boost in Crit Rate is not generally useful due to how small the boost is.
However, the weapon’s high Energy Recharge substat makes this a suitable support weapon for many Sword characters. This weapon is a solid choice for characters like Bennett, Kaeya, and Qiqi, for example. Chances are, if your Sword support character is in need of Energy Recharge, the Skyward Blade will be a good option.
Still, the Skyward Blade is less desirable than most other 5-star weapons. Some characters may even prefer a 4-star weapon, like the Sacrificial Sword. Generally, though, this weapon is fine for supports.