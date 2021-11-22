Genshin Impact: Skyward Blade – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Skyward Blade is a 5-star weapon that boosts a character’s Energy Recharge by a substantial amount. However, the weapon’s passive is pretty weak, leaving the Skyward Blade a strict support option for most Sword-wielding characters. The Skyward Blade is a part of the “Skyward Series” of weapons, which includes the Skyward Spine, the Skyward Harp, the Skyward Atlas, and the Skyward Pride.

As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward Blade is obtainable from the Standard Banner and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from both banners, being a standard 5-star weapon. It’s challenging to obtain, as it is a 5-star, so count your blessings if you’re lucky enough to pull it.

Skyward Blade’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%

Passive: Sky-Piercing Fang: Crit Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x5 Dead Leyline Branch, x3 Slime Condensate, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x18 Dead Leyline Branch, x12 Slime Condensate, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x9 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x18 Dead Leyline Leaves, x14 Slime Secretions, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x14 Leyline Sprout, x9 Slime Concentrate, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x27 Leyline Sprout, x18 Slime Concentrate, x65,000 Mora

Is the Skyward Blade any good?

The Skyward Blade is a bad option for most DPS-focused characters, despite being a 5-star. The Base ATK is on the lower side as a 5-star weapon, only barely eclipsing over 600 ATK. Additionally, the weapon’s passive is functionally useless, and the 4% boost in Crit Rate is not generally useful due to how small the boost is.

However, the weapon’s high Energy Recharge substat makes this a suitable support weapon for many Sword characters. This weapon is a solid choice for characters like Bennett, Kaeya, and Qiqi, for example. Chances are, if your Sword support character is in need of Energy Recharge, the Skyward Blade will be a good option.

Still, the Skyward Blade is less desirable than most other 5-star weapons. Some characters may even prefer a 4-star weapon, like the Sacrificial Sword. Generally, though, this weapon is fine for supports.