Genshin Impact: Skyward Harp – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Skyward Harp is one of the earlier 5-star bows in the game. Despite the weapon’s age, nearly a year old, it hasn’t been power crept yet and continues to be one of the strongest 5-star weapons in the game.

This is in fact due to the strong stats the weapon provides, giving a respectable amount of both Crit Rate and Crit DMG. Additionally, as a 5-star weapon, the base ATK is tremendously high.

As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward is obtainable from the Standard Banner and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from both banners, being a standard 5-star weapon. It’s difficult to obtain, as it is a 5-star, so count your blessings if you’re lucky enough to pull it.

Skyward Harp’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 – 674

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 4.8% – 22.1%

Passive: Echoing Ballad: Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x5 Dead Ley Line Branch, x3 Firm Arrowhead, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x18 Dead Ley Line Branch, x12 Firm Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x9 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x18 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x14 Sharp Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x14 Ley Line Sprout, x9 Weathered Arrowhead, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x27 Ley Line Sprout, x18 Weathered Arrowhead, x65,000 Mora

Is the Skyward Harp any good?

The Skyward Harp is an excellent offensive option for any DPS or sub-DPS bow character in the game. While it may not be the best in slot for most characters, it’s typically stronger than any 4-star weapon, so it’s a great weapon to put on your bow characters.

The bow is excellent for bow units that specialize in damage, like Tartaglia, Fischl, Ganyu, etc. It’s a solid weapon that still holds up against some of the newer bows like Amos’ Bow or Thundering Pulse.