Genshin Impact: Skyward Pride – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Skyward Pride is a 5-star weapon that boasts a substantial amount of Energy Recharge for a character. However, the weapon is less offensive than other 5-star weapons, making it wane a bit in efficacy. The Skyward Pride is a part of the “Skyward Series” of weapons, which includes the Skyward Spine, the Skyward Harp, the Skyward Atlas, and the Skyward Blade.

As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward Pride is obtainable from the Standard Banner and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from both banners, being a standard 5-star weapon. It’s challenging to obtain, as it is a 5-star, so count your blessings if you’re lucky enough to pull it.

Skyward Pride’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 – 674

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 8% – 36.8%

Passive: Sky-ripping Dragon Spine: Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, on hit, creates a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x5 Dead Leyline Branch, x3 Slime Condensate, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x18 Dead Leyline Branch, x12 Slime Condensate, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x9 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x18 Dead Leyline Leaves, x14 Slime Secretions, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x14 Leyline Sprout, x9 Slime Concentrate, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x27 Leyline Sprout, x18 Slime Concentrate, x65,000 Mora

Is the Skyward Pride any good?

As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward Pride boasts a large amount of attack, reaching nearly 700 Base ATK. This is helpful for any character, but unfortunately, that’s about as good as this weapon gets. By now, the weapon’s passive is outclassed, and the Energy Recharge substat is not desirable on a 5-star weapon.

The Skyward Pride is not the best-in-slot for any Claymore characters, and it’s even outclassed by some 4-star weapons depending on the character. Still, due to the high Base ATK, you can go worse than the Skyward Pride. If you are looking for a strong Claymore for your DPS characters, don’t pull for a Skyward Pride. Instead, you can spend about $10 to buy the battle pass and acquire a Serpent Spine instead.