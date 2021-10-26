Genshin Impact: The Black Sword – how to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Black Sword is a 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact that’s unfortunately only available to players who pay. More specifically, you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon. The weapon is plenty strong for sword DPS characters like Keqing.

To obtain The Black Sword, purchase the Battle Pass and level it up to Level 30. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll have the option to choose one of five battle pass weapons. There are five battle pass weapons, one for each weapon type.

You can level up your Battle Pass by completing daily, weekly, and special missions. You need 1,000 EXP to level up once in the Battle Pass, which you can accomplish in about three or four weeks if you’re able to keep up with the missions.

The Black Sword’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 at Level 1, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate%

Secondary Stat level: 6% at Level 1, 27.6% at Level 90

Passive: Justice: Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Leyline Branch, x2 Slime Condensate, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Leyline Branch, x8 Slime Condensate, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x6 Dead Leyline Leaves, x6 Slime Secretions, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Leyline Sprout, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Leyline Sprout, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45000 Mora

Is The Black Sword any good?

The Black Sword has lots of value for its passive and Crit Rate% stat, so it’s a perfectly fine weapon to build for characters who deal lots of damage. The amount of characters who actually want to use this weapon is actually pretty limited right now, though.

Cryo characters like Kaeya or Ayaka typically do not want to use The Black Sword, as they have tons of access to Crit Rate through the Cryo element and artifacts. Other sword characters like Bennett, Kazuha, or Xingqiu prefer Energy Recharge over Crit Rate.

As a result, the only character who really wants this sword is Keqing. This is a great weapon for her, but until more sword characters are released, this weapon is actually quite limited.