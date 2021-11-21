Genshin Impact: The Flute – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Flute is a 4-star weapon that increases a character’s Attack by a substantial amount. The weapon is a part of the Wanderer’s Troupe weapon series, an unofficial title for a set of weapons that share the same lore. The Wanderer’s Troupe series consists of The Stringless, The Bell, The Flute, and the Widsith.

The Flute’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Chord: Normal or Charged Attacks grant a Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100% ATK DMG to surrounding enemies. Harmonics last up to 30s, and a maximum of 1 can be gained every 0.5s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Ley Line Branch, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Ley Line Branch, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked tooth, x6 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Ley Line Sprout, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Ley Line Sprout, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is The Flute any good?

The Flute is not a great weapon but is a suitable replacement weapon if one of your Sword characters needs more Attack. The Flute’s passive is generally bad, not contributing to an individual character’s damage in any special way.

You should only invest in this weapon if one of your characters sorely needs an offensive weapon. Considering putting The Flute on a character like Keqing, Kaeya, or Ayaka if you have nothing else for them.