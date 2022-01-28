Genshin Impact: The Great Banquet of the Adepti web event guide

A brand new web event is live for Genshin Impact, allowing players to earn some easy Primogems and other fun rewards. Web events are special limited-time events that miHoYo regularly holds, allowing players to link their accounts with hoYolab and get some periodical rewards.

The Great Banquet of the Adpeti can be accessed easily from the game, although it will boot you out and take you to your web browser. You can easily access the event by heading to the Paimon menu and hitting “Special Event” on the bottom right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll be taken to link your account, and then you can freely participate in the event. The event tasks you with earning some coins during the Lantern Rite, and you enlist the help of Zhongli. When you first open the event, the game will give you some instructions to follow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you embark on a voyage, you’ll have to do some fishing. In the image below, the net will periodically move from left to right. You have to press the “down” arrow on your keyboard to toss the net and catch some loot. Time it correctly to get the best prizes. You’ll obtain Shimmering Shells this way, which you can use to unlock areas and win prizes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also obtain Shimmering Shells by following tasks given to you in the event. This can be done with adjacent tasks in-game, such as logging in or completing Daily Commissions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can earn a maximum of 400 Shimmering Shells by fishing each day. You can also only go out to see a limited amount of times, so you need to earn 400 Shimmering Shells before the day is up to maximize your chances of winning all the rewards.

Occasionally, Ganyu will pop by and freeze the water for you. This stops all of the fish from moving, which grants you the opportunity to go for bigger, greater prizes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are all of the prizes you can earn during this event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s it! It’s an easy way to earn some free Primogems and Hero’s Wit, so be sure to participate if you have the chance.