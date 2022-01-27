Genshin Impact: The Great Gathering Event guide

The Great Gathering is a new event as a part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. In this new mode, you have to use your Waverider to hit certain spots and help Ningguang and Beidou retrieve some lost items from the former Jade Chamber. However, these spots are filled with enemies such as Treasure Hoarders.

Note, to start the event, you’ll need to have unlocked the Jade Chamber again after it’s destroyed. This requires you to complete the most recent Archon Quest, which goes past Inazuma. Unfortunately, you cannot participate otherwise.

When you begin this event, you’ll have to go through a small quest, “Petal-Lit Ships For the Moon.” Teleport to the Jade Chamber and talk to Ningguang to start the quest. She’ll send you to Beidou’s ship, The Alcor, where you’ll set up your Waverider.

You’ll notice the first spot has tons of Treasure Hoarders and a locked chest in the water. Knock away the Treasure Hoarders to claim the chest, which contains salvage material from the previous Jade Chamber. After defeating these Treasure Hoarders, you’ll be pointed towards the shore, where more salvage is available.

Note, there are Elite Treasure Hoarders that can embolden themselves and increase their DEF. Obtain Quelling Firecrackers from firecracker boxes in the camps, which you can use to deal Pyro damage in a large area. This also dispels the DEF buff to the Elite Treasure Hoarders.

Pick up the goods from the flotsam after you defeat the Treasure Hoarders. Here are the specific locations of all of the flotsam:

Board your Waverider again. The next three flotsam are located here:

The next three flotsam are located here:

The next two flotsam are located here:

You’ll have to follow some Treasure Hoarders now. Follow the Treasure Hoarders and beat them in a fight Here is their location:

After winning the fight, you’ll have to teleport back to the Jade Chamber. You’ll complete the quest, and unlock the next portion of the event.

Interrogation by Night

Go to this location to find some flotsam. You’ll defeat some treasure hoarders here.

Here is the next location:

Here is the last location:

Curio Salvage

The Curio Salvage stage of the event tasks you with using your Waverider to find flotsam in the water. Head to the waverider spawn and head to these locations. Note, you may encounter enemies at some of the locations. You’ll have to defeat them to claim the flotsam.

Midpoint Interception: I and II

The Midpoint Interception is a game mode in this event that tasks you with destroying a Transport Balloon with your Waverider before it reaches a certain location. Do this as quickly as possible for a higher score. You can also defeat Treasure Hoarders and collect golden sigils to raise your score.

Reach certain point thresholds to win these rewards:

You’ll earn Immaculate Talismans which you can spend in the Event Shop for great rewards. This includes tons of new furniture which you can put up in your Serenitea Pot.