Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus Slumber Spirit’s Bridge Stage 1 – Show of Force guide

The Theater Mechanicus is in its second day of tower defense goodness, meaning there are even more points you have to earn for some great rewards. The Theater Mechanicus returns with changes to the classic gameplay we’ve seen the past two times, meaning you might have some trouble getting all the points you need. We have an easy method of getting 2,500 points with minimal effort.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets imbued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to win all the rewards for this Theater Mechanicus, you need 2,500 points per course. Each course also has two levels: the Show of Force and Enter the Horde. To earn 2,500 points for Whither the Wind Wends, follow this strategy:

This stage provides you with tons of Hydro and Cryo towers for you to permanently freeze opponents. The stage also gives you some Binding towers that can provide some additional crowd control in case your turrets aren’t enough. Knowing this, we can achieve an easy victory without the risk that the enemies will cross the bridge.

First, start the game by dismantling two of these binding towers. You can dismantle all three of them, and it should be fine, but we left one just in case.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should have enough points to fill the upper portion of the course with a bunch of turrets. Use this formation:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two Crack Shot towers at the beginning of each course, as well as two Bindings in the center, will ensure that your towers deal enough damage and crowd control to keep enemies from breaking through.

Here’s another angle of the formation we used:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note, that the binding towers in the center will be destroyed after a while. You can simply replace them as you get the points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In our run, we didn’t need to use the bridge. All the enemies were defeated just fine. However, in case of bad luck, you may want to camp on the bridge to ensure you defeat all the opponents.

You should get all of the 2,500 points you need by following this strategy. After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, keep your eyes peeled for the next course.