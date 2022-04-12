Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus Springtime Advent Stage 2 – Enter the Horde guide

The final day of the Theater Mechanicus is here, meaning this is the final course you’ll be able to play in the Theater Mechanicus event. As the final course, the event is pulling out all of the stops, meaning you may find it difficult to earn all 2,500 points. Fortunately, this guide should make it easy to earn all the points you need for all the rewards.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets imbued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives, and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This stage also allows us to take advantage of the conditions, which allows us to deal extra damage if we have less than 10 towers in the field. Fortunately, we only need 8 towers, and we’ll only need to construct Hydro and Cryo towers. Start out by configuring the first four towers like so, deleting any towers in the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should notice in the image above that there is a Cryo Abyss Mage that cannot have its shield easily destroyed. There are only two of these enemies, and they are easily dealt with if you bring a Pyro unit or two. Next, you need to position the final four towers like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, that’s all there is to it in this course! Aside from destroying the ice shield from the Cryo Abyss Mage, there isn’t much else you have to do here aside from placing the towers. Enjoy the easy 2,500 points, and claim the final rewards of the Theater Mechanicus event.