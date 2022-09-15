Genshin Impact – Varuna Gatha quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Varuna Gasha is the first quest in the Varuna Gasha World Quest series. It is unlocked after you complete The World of Aranara, the first quest in the Aranyaka: Part II – Dream Nursery World Quest series. The marker for the start of the quest will be revealed on the map when you unlock the Ashavan Realm Statue of The Seven, which is in Sumeru, between the Yasna Monument and Pardis Dhyai.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to reach the vantage point

Approach the marker and help the trapped Aranara, namely Arapandu, by defeating the mutated fungi. To get to the vantage spot, you’ll need to glide from somewhere even higher up. The wooden platform on the cliff to the west of the vantage point tree makes an ideal launch point. If you can reach one of the lower platforms, you can use Four-Leaf Sigils to get to the vantage point (and a Teleport Waypoint).

How to reach the fungi in the trees

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the nearby bouncy mushroom and glide over to the marked tree on the left. There, defeat the first fungi. Use another bouncy mushroom to get higher up this tree, so that you can glide over to the other marked tree. Use the bouncy mushrooms and Four-Leaf Sigils on the lower platforms to get up to the second fungi that you need to defeat. Careful not to knock the fungi off the platform, as it’ll just respawn with full health. If you get knocked off, there’s a Four-Leaf Sigil that you can use on the clifftop directly to the west of this tree.

Related: Genshin Impact – The Final Chapter quest guide

Glide down to the rest stop then, after the conversation, use the Four-Leaf Sigils to get to the marker. Approach the stone monolith, have a quick chat, then turn the three smaller stones so that they’re pointing at the monolith. Talk to Arapandu one more time to complete the Varana Gatha quest.