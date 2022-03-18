Genshin Impact: Vermillion Hereafter artifacts – stats and how to get it

The Vermillion Hereafter is a new upcoming artifact set in Genshin Impact Version 2.6, designed to increase a character’s ATK while losing health while in their burst. The 4-piece Vermillion Hereafter set will benefit characters like Xiao or Hu Tao who lose health while doing damage.

Currently, we only know the approximate location of the Vermillion Hereafter set. We know it will be located somewhere in The Chasm, which is a new location coming to the game. This post will be updated promptly once the exact location is revealed.

Pair this piece with Xiao or Hutao to increase their ATK while utilizing their HP drain mechanic. Additionally, you can use this piece as a 2-piece offset due to the +18% ATK buff it gives when you have two of this artifact set equipped.

Here are the stats for the Vermillion Hereafter artifact set:

Set Bonuses

2-piece: +18% ATK bonus

4-piece: After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character’s HP decreases, their ATK will furhter increase by 10%. This further increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled.



All Pieces

Vermillion Hereafter Flower

Vermillion Hereafter Feather

Vermillion Hereafter Sands

Vermillion Hereafter Goblet

Vermillion Hereafter Circlet