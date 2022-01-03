Genshin Impact: Vortex Vanquisher – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Vortex Vanquisher is a unique 5-star weapon that was released during Zhongli’s first featured banner. The weapon is an odd mix of a defensive and offensive weapon, boosting both attack and shield strength for the character.

The Vortex Vanquisher is a limited featured weapon, and will only appear during specifically featured rate-ups. The Vortex Vanquisher will be featured during the first half of Version 2.4’s limited weapon banner, and has been featured once before.

Vortex Vanquisher’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Golden Majesty: Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Grain of Aerosiderite, x5 Fragile Bone Shard, x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Piece of Aerosiderite, x18 Fragile Bone Shard, x12 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Piece of Aerosiderite, x9 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Bit of Aerosiderite, x18 Sturdy Bone Shard, x14 Silver Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Bit of Aerosiderite, x14 Fossilized Bone Shard, x9 Golden Raven Insignia, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x27 Fossilized Bone Shard, x18 Golden Raven Insignia, x65,000 Mora

Is the Vortex Vanquisher any good?

The Vortex Vanquisher is possibly the worst 5-star weapon in the game, with a passive that only barely benefits two Polearm characters. The issue lies in a conflict between the weapon’s passive and secondary stat. While the passive boosts shield strength, the secondary stat boosts Attack.

Characters who boast a shield as a Polearm character function defensively, not offensively. Thoma, who is a Polearm character that appiles heavy amounts of shields, is better off using an Energy Recharge weapon to better use his Elemental Burst. His damage is very low, so the Vortex Vanquisher is not a good option on him.

While Zhongli can deal massive amounts of damage, most of his damage and shields scale off of his Maximum HP. If you run Zhongli as a burst support, and have no other 5-star Polearms, then the Vortex Vanquisher is your best option. However, he much prefers the Staff of Homa or Primordial Jade Winged Spear.

Overall, it’s not recommended to pull the Vortex Vanquisher at the moment. Zhongli and Thoma, the two premier Polearm shielders, have much better options.