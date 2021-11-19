Genshin Impact: Wine and Song – How to get it, stats, ascension materials

Wine and Song is a 4-star Catalyst with a unique passive. The Wine and Song is a part of the Alley Series of weapons, which are a unique set of weapons that are only available during certain Weapon Banners. In other words, you won’t be able to get this weapon randomly from other banners, such as the Standard Banner.

The Wine and Song are only available during specific rate-ups on the Limited Weapon Banner. In other words, you won’t be able to get this weapon unless you pull during this weapon’s rate-up. As of this writing, the Wine and Song were featured on the Limited Weapons Banner two times.

Wine and Song’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 6.7% – 30.6%

Passive: Ever-Changing: Hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack decreases the Stamina consumption of Sprint or Alternate sprint by 14% for 5s. Additionally, using a Sprint or Alternate Sprint ability increases ATK by 20% for 5s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Ley Line Branch, x2 Divining Scroll, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Ley Line Branch, x8 Divining Scroll, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked tooth, x6 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x6 Sealed Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Ley Line Sprout, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Ley Line Sprout, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x45,000 Mora

Is the Wine and Song any good?

The Wine and Song is a niche weapon with an odd passive that reduces the Stamina consumption of your Sprint. This can potentially be useful, but it doesn’t make this weapon worth using over other weapons. The Wine and Song function as a support weapon, and is overall weaker than other options such as the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer and the Prototype Amber.

The Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer also has the benefit of being much more accessible to players. The Wine and Song are only available as a rate-up on certain banners, meaning there’s no reason to seek out this weapon.

If you do end up getting this weapon, it’s only recommended to use this as a backup weapon for characters who are in dire need of Energy Recharge.