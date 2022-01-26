Genshin Impact: “Wondrous Shadows” Event Quest Guide

Wondrous Shadows is a mini-event currently live in Genshin Impact as part of the Lantern Rite Festival. The event will run until February 12, and players at Adventure Rank 28 or above will be able to take part in it.

Wondrous Shadows Event Quest Guide

Players need to complete The Bright-Windowed Lanterns Hide Their Shadows quest to unlock the Wondrous Shadows Event. Once done, players need to interact with lantern-maker Yuan Rong in Liyue Harbor, which will trigger the event. The main objective of the quest is to solve three Riddles that Yuang Rong will give you. The main objective of all the Riddles is to adjust and rotate the wooden apparatus so that its shadow resembles the required object.

First Riddle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flip the wooden apparatus downwards and then rotate it clockwise or anticlockwise to solve the first riddle. The final shadow of the wooden appratus should remble a Censer.

Second Riddle

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the second riddle, flip the wooden object upwards and then rotate it clockwise or anticlockwise. The final shadow of the wooden apparatus should resemble a ship.

Third Riddle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third riddle is extremely easy to solve; simply flip the wooden apparatus downwards straight. The final shadow of the wooden apparatus should resemble a kite.