Gaming Gift Guide: The best gifts for PlayStation fans in 2021

The holidays are almost here, which means the gift-giving season is upon us. While receiving gifts is always exciting, choosing which gifts to give can be a daunting, confusing task. Luckily, if you’re trying to shop for a PlayStation fan this holiday season, there’s a wide array of accessories, apparel, and collectibles for you to choose from. Below you’ll find some hand-picked highlights that we thought would make great gifts.

The PlayStation 5’s new controller, the DualSense, is pretty great. Unfortunately, its battery life is not. This neat little charging station should solve that problem. Additionally, it also matches the aesthetic of both the PS5 and the DualSense perfectly, and would look great displayed next to the console.

If the person you’re buying for uses their PS5 to stream movies, music, or television shows frequently, this is a must-have. It’s even got shortcuts to Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and YouTube near the bottom.

It’s been a year since the PS5 launched, and we can finally expand the console’s SSD storage via the M.2 slot. Unlike external HDDs, which are capable of storing, but not playing PS5 games, you can do both with internal M.2 SSDs, making this 1TB FireCuda SSD the perfect gift for anyone struggling with their PS5’s storage space.

PlayStation Now is one of PlayStation’s premium subscription services. For $59.99 a year, you get access to hundreds of PS3 and PS4 games to download and/or stream, including PlayStation hits like The Last of Us Part II and Horizon: Zero Dawn. If you don’t know which game to get whoever it is you’re buying for, a PS Now subscription is a great way to play it safe, while still giving a value-packed gift.

This bundle is basically four gifts in one. It includes a polyester-wool blend baseball cap, an insulated water bottle capable of keeping drinks cold/hot, knit socks, and some PlayStation stickers that can go on most pieces of tech. A combination of utility and novelty makes this bundle a great gift idea.

Coasters are pretty important to have around the home, as they protect cups filled with hot/cold drinks from damaging the surfaces they’re placed on. These coasters modeled after the iconic PlayStation face buttons won’t just do that, but they’ll also help express your PlayStation fan’s personality a little.

Since the PS5 launched, PlayStation has debuted a few variants of the DualSense controller boasting some different color schemes. The Midnight Black controller (pictured above) might appeal to anyone who’s a fan of the dark color scheme previously featured on the PS2, PS3, and PS4. There’s also the Cosmic Red variant if neither the default nor Midnight Black controllers work for your PlayStation fan.

