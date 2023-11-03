Gift Guide for My Time at Sandrock – Best Gifts for Every Character

Giving gifts is the express train to the heart of My Time at Sandrock’s villagers. And I can’t blame them; if someone kept running my way holding my favorite items over their heads, I’d probably plant a smooch on their soles too.

Not all My Time at Sandrock characters like the same gifts. What they like and love is aligned with their personality and personal interests. If you want to get Fang, the local doctor, to warm up to you, maybe try gifting him some medicine or medicine ingredients. Still, with so many items in the game, it’s hard to keep track of what everyone is into. Plus, you wouldn’t want to waste your precious items on somebody who won’t appreciate them. I’m looking at you, Unsuur. Here’s a complete gift guide for every character in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock: Bachelors Gift Guide

Sandfolk Resident Liked Gifts Loved Gifts Best Gifts for Arvio Exquisite Painted Pottery, Fine Hot and Sour Fish, Fluorite, Gold, Hot and Sour Fish, Iron Axe, Iron Dagger, Iron Pickhammer, Jade Bracelet, Mushroom Forest Cake, Needle Stonecrop, Opal, Picnic Basket, Rosestone, Silver Ore, Spinel, Spicy and Sour Potato, Steel Daggers, Titanium Ore, Two-tone Waistband, Undead Grass, Water, Wooden Storage, Zinc Ore. Alloy Daggers, Aluminum Axe, Aluminum Pickhammer, Art Museum Model, Cat-on-a-Cact-o’-Lantern, Chromium Axe, Chromium Pickhammer, Coral Horn, Cowboy Scarecrow, Creepy Pumpkin Bottoms, Creepy Pumpkin Jacket, Dancing Lion Doll, Day of the Bright Sun Blimp Model, Diamond, Fairy Fox Mask, Four Leaf Clover Necklace, Gemstone Daggers, Golfing Astronaut Model, Helper Box, Large Storage Box, Passya Game Kid, Pro Gamer Chair, Retro Fan, Running Happy Yakmel Balloon, Sandfish Aquarium, Simple Bookcase, Squeaky Toy, Titanium Daggers, Winter Solstice Yakmel Doll, Yakboy Swing. Best Gifts for Burgess Super Dew Collector, Dew Collector, Diamond, Shiny Scorpion, Copper Pot, Dried Sandacuda, Frying Pan, Gold, Wooden Storage, Chestnut Pork, Cilantro Omelet, Mountain Rose, Opal, Rosestone, Soup Pot, Spinel, Tomato Beef Brisket, Biocrust, Five Spice Powder, Fluorite, Mush, Sand Tea Noodles, Scorpster, Water, Fertilizer, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Yakmel Milk. Large Storage Box, Chestnut Fish-heads, Large Desert Mudfish, Elegant Sun Umbrella, Cistanche, Rhino Horn Cactus, Yakboy Display Board, Yakboy Mirror, Steamed Sandfish, Rib Meat. Best Gifts for Ernest Premium Wood Desk, Chestnut Fish-heads, Diamond, Eagle Flute, Fine Fish Porridge, Wooden Bookcase, Cistanche, Fine Mushroom Forest Cake, Gold, Rhino Horn Cactus, Stewed Eagle Cistanche, Around the World in However Many Days, Cantaloupe, Crafted Pencil holder, Fish Porridge, Mushroom Forest Cake, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Yakmel Doll, Avocado, Desert Mushroom, Fluorite, Journey to the East, Pioneer, Tomato. Cact-o’-Lantern, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Meowses II Statue, Floating Galaxy, Toy Axe Soldier, Toy Scepter Soldier, Toy Spear Soldier, Toy Sword Soldier, Beast Head Jade Chalice, Diamond Ring, Elegant Sun Umbrella, Four Leaf Clover Necklace, Golden Candlestick, Moonstone Pendant, Rustic Lounging Chair, Rustic Tea Table, Spinel Corsage, Yakboy Swing, Yakboy Bookshelf, Hemp Carpet. Best Gifts for Fang

Diamond, Helper Box, Large Storage Box, Shiny Scorpion, Bird Swing, Cistanche, Gold, Large Horned Adder, Wooden Storage, Cantaloupe, Fried Meat with Chili, Horned Adder, Jute Cantaloupe Seeds, Large Sandacuda, Mushroom Forest Cake, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Alfalfa Salad, Fruit Salad, Large Sand Snake, Pomato Seeds, Sweet Potato Pepper Seeds. HornedAdder King, Sandsnake King, Sandacuda King, Anti-cold Medicine, Mapo Tofu, Dragon’s Blood, Undead Grass. Best Gifts for Justice Explorer Pants, Bronze Greatsword, Bronze Sword and Shield, Diamond, Explorer Boots, Explorer Vest, Iron Greatsword, Iron Sword And Shield, Wolf Tooth Pendant, Braised BBQ Ribs, Gold, Strong Medicine, Bassia Potion, Beef Noodles, Fang Special, Fried Meat with Chili, Opal, Orchid Extract, Rosestone, Spinel, Thunderweed Extract, Fluorite, Hemostat, Spicy and Sour Potato, Water. Comfortable Chair, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Fang Special X, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Sword and Shield, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Sword and Shield, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Sword and Shield, Chromium Heavy Sword, Steel Greatsword, Vintage Pistol, Vintage assault rifle, Working Desk, Golden Bell Pill, Motivational Hammer, Office Chair, Iron Muscle Soup, Pro Gamer Chair. Best Gifts for Logan Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Fang Special X, Golden Ear Bone Ring, Rainbow Locket, Sandgear, Strong Medicine, Anti-cold Medicine, Bassia Potion, Bone Ring, Fang Special, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Orchid Extract, Thunderweed Extract, Bone Necklace, Coffee Beans, Eyedrop, Heatstroke Medicine, Hemostat, Lavender Extract, Water. Alloy Daggers, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Spear, Alloy Sword and Shield, Chromium Spear, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Spear, Essential Sword and Shield, Gemstone Daggers, Magic Adventurer Bottoms, Magic Adventurer Shirt, Steel Daggers, Steel Spear, Titanium Daggers, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Spear, Titanium Sword and Shield, Vintage Assault Rifle, Chromium Daggers, Chromium Heavy Sword, Chromium Sword and Shield, Desert Warrior Boots, Desert Warrior Cape, Desert Warrior Pants, Desert Warrior Shirt, Desert Warrior Visor, Iron Dagger, Iron Greatsword, Iron Spear, Iron Sword And Shield, Magic Adventurer Boots, Magic Adventurer Cloak, Magic Adventurer Goggles, Steel Greatsword, Super Shock Shield, Desert Defender Pants, Desert Defender Shirt, Motivational Hammer, Vintage Pistol, Chromium Steel Bearings, Desert Defender Boots, Diamond, Manganese Steel Blades, Manganese Steel Gears, Desert Defender Cape, Desert Defender Waist Bag. Best Gifts for Miguel Eagle Flute, Cistanche, Fang Special X, Gold, Rhino Horn Cactus, Waist Bag, Around the World in However Many Days, Chestnut Seed, Coffee Tea Tree Seeds, Cold Cactus, Crafted Pencil holder, Fragrant Satchel, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Jute Cantaloupe Seeds, Opal, Rosestone, Sandrice Sushi, Spinel, Yakmel Horn Comb, Alfalfa Salad, Avocado, Fluorite, Growing Guide, Journey to the East, Pioneer, Rhino Horn Seeds. Concentrated Algae Apparatus, Diamond, Rustic Chair, Elegant Flower Box, Yakboy Bookshelf, Yakboy Small Round Stool, Yakboy Small Square Stool, Elegant Bench, Elegant Square Table, Dragon’s Blood, Undead Grass. Best Gifts for Owen Explorer Pants, Desk Clock, Diamond, Explorer Boots, Explorer Vest, Large Desert Mudfish, Desert Mudfish, Gold, Large Horned Adder, Wind Chimes, Ceramic Bottle, Cilantro, Horned Adder, Large Sandacuda, Meaty Cactus Stew, Opal, Owen Figurine, Rosestone, Sandrice Sushi, Spinel, Alfalfa Baked Eggs, Avocado, Fluorite, Rib Meat, Sandberry Egg Soup, Tea Leaves, Water. Sandacuda King, Sandfish King, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Animal Skin Carpet, Eel Jerky, Frying Pan, Stewed Eagle Cistanche, Cistanche, Copper Pot, Rhino Horn Cactus, Around the World in However Many Days, Pioneer, Journey to the East. Best Gifts for Pablo Portian War Drum, Agate Bracelets, Amber Earrings, Brass Gong, Eagle Flute, Curling Iron, Gold, Hair Dryer, Jade Bracelet, Wind Chimes, Agate, Harmonica, Moonstone, Opal, Rose stone, Spinel, Swan Necklace, Amber, Fluorite, Fruit Salad, Nail File. Sweet Adventurer Cloak, Wedding Clothes, Elegant Wedding Headpiece, Froggy Explorer Vest, Wedding Shoes, Future Adventurer Goggles, Springtime Rescue Team Hat, Creepy Pumpkin Hat, Diamond, Diamond Earrings, Diamond Ring, Gold Ring, Jewelry Showcase, Spinel Corsage, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Elegant Swing, Meowses II Statue, Floating Galaxy, Golden Bull Head, Grand Theater, Jeweled Egg, Monument, Xiaohongshu, Yakboy Large Picture Frame. Best Gifts for Pen Iron Spear, Jacuzzi, Steel Daggers, Steel Greatsword, Steel Spear, Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Cowprint Sofa, Fine Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Iron Dagger, Iron Greatsword, Iron Sword And Shield, Metal Single Bed, Rustic Cabinet, Rustic Dining Table, Simple Cabinet, Wolf Tooth Pendant, Wooden Bookcase, Fang Special X, Gold, Sand Tea Beef, Steak Surprise, Bone Ring, Fried Meat with Chili, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Bone Necklace, Fluorite. Explorer Hat, Rescue Team Hat, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Diamond, Love, Sofa and Robots, Alloy Daggers, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Spear, Alloy Sword and Shield, Chromium Spear, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Spear, Essential Sword and Shield, Gemstone Daggers, Premium Wood Desk, Titanium Daggers, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Spear, Titanium Sword and Shield, Chromium Daggers, Chromium Heavy Sword, Chromium Sword and Shield, Explorer Pants, Explorer Vest, Rescue Team Boots, Rescue Team Jacket, Rescue Team Pants, Rustic Wardrobe, Yakboy Display Board, Explorer Boots, Motivational Hammer, Yakboy Horn Decoration, Yakboy Target. Best Gifts for Qi

Signal Triangulator, Diamond, Power Cell, Armor Display, Condenser, Gold, Switchboard, Condensed Power Stone, Cross Anchor, Engine, Fish Fossil, Grand Theater, Microchip, Monument, Opal, Rosestone, Sailor’s Horn, Ship Wheel Model, Spinel, Tea Egg, Tea Porridge, Coffee Beans, Fluorite, Milk Chestnut, Pioneer, Power Stones, Simple Circuits, Tea Leaves, Water, Data Disc, Summer Sand Tea. High-speed Motor, Gravity Motor, Flag Waving Astronaut Model, High-speed Processor, Inflated Astronaut Model, Astronomical Telescope, Compact Motor, DNA Model, Equatorial Mount, Golfing Astronaut Model, Guitarist Astronaut Model, Satellite Model, Spaceship Model, Spacesuit, Techno Locker, Techno Table, Pro Gamer Chair, Techno Box. Best Gifts for Unsuur Diamond, Gold, Rosestone, Opal. Zinc Titanium Alloy, Agate, Condensed Power Stone, Moonstone, Spinel, Amber, Chromium Ore, Fluorite, Lapis Lazuli, Magnesium Ore, Silver Ore, Titanium Ore, Zinc Ore.

My Time at Sandrock: Bachelorettes Gift Guide

