Gift Guide for My Time at Sandrock – Best Gifts for Every Character
This My Time at Sandrock gifting guide is the key to get everyone at Sandrock to like you.
Giving gifts is the express train to the heart of My Time at Sandrock’s villagers. And I can’t blame them; if someone kept running my way holding my favorite items over their heads, I’d probably plant a smooch on their soles too.
Not all My Time at Sandrock characters like the same gifts. What they like and love is aligned with their personality and personal interests. If you want to get Fang, the local doctor, to warm up to you, maybe try gifting him some medicine or medicine ingredients. Still, with so many items in the game, it’s hard to keep track of what everyone is into. Plus, you wouldn’t want to waste your precious items on somebody who won’t appreciate them. I’m looking at you, Unsuur. Here’s a complete gift guide for every character in My Time at Sandrock
My Time at Sandrock: Bachelors Gift Guide
|Sandfolk Resident
|Liked Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|Best Gifts for Arvio
|Exquisite Painted Pottery, Fine Hot and Sour Fish, Fluorite, Gold, Hot and Sour Fish, Iron Axe, Iron Dagger, Iron Pickhammer, Jade Bracelet, Mushroom Forest Cake, Needle Stonecrop, Opal, Picnic Basket, Rosestone, Silver Ore, Spinel, Spicy and Sour Potato, Steel Daggers, Titanium Ore, Two-tone Waistband, Undead Grass, Water, Wooden Storage, Zinc Ore.
|Alloy Daggers, Aluminum Axe, Aluminum Pickhammer, Art Museum Model, Cat-on-a-Cact-o’-Lantern, Chromium Axe, Chromium Pickhammer, Coral Horn, Cowboy Scarecrow, Creepy Pumpkin Bottoms, Creepy Pumpkin Jacket, Dancing Lion Doll, Day of the Bright Sun Blimp Model, Diamond, Fairy Fox Mask, Four Leaf Clover Necklace, Gemstone Daggers, Golfing Astronaut Model, Helper Box, Large Storage Box, Passya Game Kid, Pro Gamer Chair, Retro Fan, Running Happy Yakmel Balloon, Sandfish Aquarium, Simple Bookcase, Squeaky Toy, Titanium Daggers, Winter Solstice Yakmel Doll, Yakboy Swing.
|Best Gifts for Burgess
|Super Dew Collector, Dew Collector, Diamond, Shiny Scorpion, Copper Pot, Dried Sandacuda, Frying Pan, Gold, Wooden Storage, Chestnut Pork, Cilantro Omelet, Mountain Rose, Opal, Rosestone, Soup Pot, Spinel, Tomato Beef Brisket, Biocrust, Five Spice Powder, Fluorite, Mush, Sand Tea Noodles, Scorpster, Water, Fertilizer, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Yakmel Milk.
|Large Storage Box, Chestnut Fish-heads, Large Desert Mudfish, Elegant Sun Umbrella, Cistanche, Rhino Horn Cactus, Yakboy Display Board, Yakboy Mirror, Steamed Sandfish, Rib Meat.
|Best Gifts for Ernest
|Premium Wood Desk, Chestnut Fish-heads, Diamond, Eagle Flute, Fine Fish Porridge, Wooden Bookcase, Cistanche, Fine Mushroom Forest Cake, Gold, Rhino Horn Cactus, Stewed Eagle Cistanche, Around the World in However Many Days, Cantaloupe, Crafted Pencil holder, Fish Porridge, Mushroom Forest Cake, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Yakmel Doll, Avocado, Desert Mushroom, Fluorite, Journey to the East, Pioneer, Tomato.
|Cact-o’-Lantern, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Meowses II Statue, Floating Galaxy, Toy Axe Soldier, Toy Scepter Soldier, Toy Spear Soldier, Toy Sword Soldier, Beast Head Jade Chalice, Diamond Ring, Elegant Sun Umbrella, Four Leaf Clover Necklace, Golden Candlestick, Moonstone Pendant, Rustic Lounging Chair, Rustic Tea Table, Spinel Corsage, Yakboy Swing, Yakboy Bookshelf, Hemp Carpet.
|Best Gifts for Fang
|Diamond, Helper Box, Large Storage Box, Shiny Scorpion, Bird Swing, Cistanche, Gold, Large Horned Adder, Wooden Storage, Cantaloupe, Fried Meat with Chili, Horned Adder, Jute Cantaloupe Seeds, Large Sandacuda, Mushroom Forest Cake, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Alfalfa Salad, Fruit Salad, Large Sand Snake, Pomato Seeds, Sweet Potato Pepper Seeds.
|HornedAdder King, Sandsnake King, Sandacuda King, Anti-cold Medicine, Mapo Tofu, Dragon’s Blood, Undead Grass.
|Best Gifts for Justice
|Explorer Pants, Bronze Greatsword, Bronze Sword and Shield, Diamond, Explorer Boots, Explorer Vest, Iron Greatsword, Iron Sword And Shield, Wolf Tooth Pendant, Braised BBQ Ribs, Gold, Strong Medicine, Bassia Potion, Beef Noodles, Fang Special, Fried Meat with Chili, Opal, Orchid Extract, Rosestone, Spinel, Thunderweed Extract, Fluorite, Hemostat, Spicy and Sour Potato, Water.
|Comfortable Chair, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Fang Special X, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Sword and Shield, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Sword and Shield, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Sword and Shield, Chromium Heavy Sword, Steel Greatsword, Vintage Pistol, Vintage assault rifle, Working Desk, Golden Bell Pill, Motivational Hammer, Office Chair, Iron Muscle Soup, Pro Gamer Chair.
|Best Gifts for Logan
|Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Fang Special X, Golden Ear Bone Ring, Rainbow Locket, Sandgear, Strong Medicine, Anti-cold Medicine, Bassia Potion, Bone Ring, Fang Special, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Orchid Extract, Thunderweed Extract, Bone Necklace, Coffee Beans, Eyedrop, Heatstroke Medicine, Hemostat, Lavender Extract, Water.
|Alloy Daggers, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Spear, Alloy Sword and Shield, Chromium Spear, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Spear, Essential Sword and Shield, Gemstone Daggers, Magic Adventurer Bottoms, Magic Adventurer Shirt, Steel Daggers, Steel Spear, Titanium Daggers, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Spear, Titanium Sword and Shield, Vintage Assault Rifle, Chromium Daggers, Chromium Heavy Sword, Chromium Sword and Shield, Desert Warrior Boots, Desert Warrior Cape, Desert Warrior Pants, Desert Warrior Shirt, Desert Warrior Visor, Iron Dagger, Iron Greatsword, Iron Spear, Iron Sword And Shield, Magic Adventurer Boots, Magic Adventurer Cloak, Magic Adventurer Goggles, Steel Greatsword, Super Shock Shield, Desert Defender Pants, Desert Defender Shirt, Motivational Hammer, Vintage Pistol, Chromium Steel Bearings, Desert Defender Boots, Diamond, Manganese Steel Blades, Manganese Steel Gears, Desert Defender Cape, Desert Defender Waist Bag.
|Best Gifts for Miguel
|Eagle Flute, Cistanche, Fang Special X, Gold, Rhino Horn Cactus, Waist Bag, Around the World in However Many Days, Chestnut Seed, Coffee Tea Tree Seeds, Cold Cactus, Crafted Pencil holder, Fragrant Satchel, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Jute Cantaloupe Seeds, Opal, Rosestone, Sandrice Sushi, Spinel, Yakmel Horn Comb, Alfalfa Salad, Avocado, Fluorite, Growing Guide, Journey to the East, Pioneer, Rhino Horn Seeds.
|Concentrated Algae Apparatus, Diamond, Rustic Chair, Elegant Flower Box, Yakboy Bookshelf, Yakboy Small Round Stool, Yakboy Small Square Stool, Elegant Bench, Elegant Square Table, Dragon’s Blood, Undead Grass.
|Best Gifts for Owen
|Explorer Pants, Desk Clock, Diamond, Explorer Boots, Explorer Vest, Large Desert Mudfish, Desert Mudfish, Gold, Large Horned Adder, Wind Chimes, Ceramic Bottle, Cilantro, Horned Adder, Large Sandacuda, Meaty Cactus Stew, Opal, Owen Figurine, Rosestone, Sandrice Sushi, Spinel, Alfalfa Baked Eggs, Avocado, Fluorite, Rib Meat, Sandberry Egg Soup, Tea Leaves, Water.
|Sandacuda King, Sandfish King, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Animal Skin Carpet, Eel Jerky, Frying Pan, Stewed Eagle Cistanche, Cistanche, Copper Pot, Rhino Horn Cactus, Around the World in However Many Days, Pioneer, Journey to the East.
|Best Gifts for Pablo
|Portian War Drum, Agate Bracelets, Amber Earrings, Brass Gong, Eagle Flute, Curling Iron, Gold, Hair Dryer, Jade Bracelet, Wind Chimes, Agate, Harmonica, Moonstone, Opal, Rose stone, Spinel, Swan Necklace, Amber, Fluorite, Fruit Salad, Nail File.
|Sweet Adventurer Cloak, Wedding Clothes, Elegant Wedding Headpiece, Froggy Explorer Vest, Wedding Shoes, Future Adventurer Goggles, Springtime Rescue Team Hat, Creepy Pumpkin Hat, Diamond, Diamond Earrings, Diamond Ring, Gold Ring, Jewelry Showcase, Spinel Corsage, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Elegant Swing, Meowses II Statue, Floating Galaxy, Golden Bull Head, Grand Theater, Jeweled Egg, Monument, Xiaohongshu, Yakboy Large Picture Frame.
|Best Gifts for Pen
|Iron Spear, Jacuzzi, Steel Daggers, Steel Greatsword, Steel Spear, Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Cowprint Sofa, Fine Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Iron Dagger, Iron Greatsword, Iron Sword And Shield, Metal Single Bed, Rustic Cabinet, Rustic Dining Table, Simple Cabinet, Wolf Tooth Pendant, Wooden Bookcase, Fang Special X, Gold, Sand Tea Beef, Steak Surprise, Bone Ring, Fried Meat with Chili, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Bone Necklace, Fluorite.
|Explorer Hat, Rescue Team Hat, Arm Stretcher, Barbell, Diamond, Love, Sofa and Robots, Alloy Daggers, Alloy Heavy Sword, Alloy Spear, Alloy Sword and Shield, Chromium Spear, Essential Heavy Sword, Essential Spear, Essential Sword and Shield, Gemstone Daggers, Premium Wood Desk, Titanium Daggers, Titanium Heavy Sword, Titanium Spear, Titanium Sword and Shield, Chromium Daggers, Chromium Heavy Sword, Chromium Sword and Shield, Explorer Pants, Explorer Vest, Rescue Team Boots, Rescue Team Jacket, Rescue Team Pants, Rustic Wardrobe, Yakboy Display Board, Explorer Boots, Motivational Hammer, Yakboy Horn Decoration, Yakboy Target.
|Best Gifts for Qi
|Signal Triangulator, Diamond, Power Cell, Armor Display, Condenser, Gold, Switchboard, Condensed Power Stone, Cross Anchor, Engine, Fish Fossil, Grand Theater, Microchip, Monument, Opal, Rosestone, Sailor’s Horn, Ship Wheel Model, Spinel, Tea Egg, Tea Porridge, Coffee Beans, Fluorite, Milk Chestnut, Pioneer, Power Stones, Simple Circuits, Tea Leaves, Water, Data Disc, Summer Sand Tea.
|High-speed Motor, Gravity Motor, Flag Waving Astronaut Model, High-speed Processor, Inflated Astronaut Model, Astronomical Telescope, Compact Motor, DNA Model, Equatorial Mount, Golfing Astronaut Model, Guitarist Astronaut Model, Satellite Model, Spaceship Model, Spacesuit, Techno Locker, Techno Table, Pro Gamer Chair, Techno Box.
|Best Gifts for Unsuur
|Diamond, Gold, Rosestone, Opal.
|Zinc Titanium Alloy, Agate, Condensed Power Stone, Moonstone, Spinel, Amber, Chromium Ore, Fluorite, Lapis Lazuli, Magnesium Ore, Silver Ore, Titanium Ore, Zinc Ore.
My Time at Sandrock: Bachelorettes Gift Guide
|Sandfolk Resident
|Liked Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|Best Gifts for Amirah
|Diamond, Diamond Desert Warrior Cape, Autumn Explorer Scarf, Copper Pot, Frying Pan, Glass Lens, Gold, Orchid Earrings, Organic Ceramics Sheet, Sandgear, Strong Medicine, Wind Chimes, Agate, Golden Bell Pill, Moonstone, Mountain Rose, Mushroom Soup, Opal, Orchid Extract, Paint, Rainbow Locket, Rosestone, Spinel, Tempered Glass, Tomato Beef Brisket, Amber, Fluorite, Foggy Bassia, Heatstroke Medicine, Organic Ceramics, Swan Necklace.
|Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Springtime Rescue Team Hat, Agate Bracelets, Autumn Explorer Hat, Diamond Desert Warrior Visor, Elegant Flower Box, Elegant Swing, Grassy Adventurer Goggles, Leisurely Rattan Chair, Moonstone Pendant, Spinel Corsage, Yakboy Mirror, Hemp Carpet, Bamboo Vase, Plum Vase, Chrysanthemum Vase, Orchid Vase.
|Best Gifts for Catori
|Vacuum Cleaner, Diamond, Peacock Feather Brooch, Techno Table, Curling Iron, Gold, Hair Dryer, Crafted Pencilholder, Cross Anchor, Feather Duster, Guitarist Astronaut Model, Opal, Ozdak Dancing Statue, Ozdak Rooster Pose Statue, Rosestone, Spinel, Techno Calendar, Techno Lamp, Toy Axe Soldier, Toy Scepter Soldier, Toy Spear Soldier, Toy Sword Soldier, Yakmel Horn Comb, Fluorite, Milk Steamed Egg, Nail File, Sand Tea Noodles, Sunscreen, Techno Phone, Facial Cream.
|Diamond Earrings, Exhibition Stand, Amber Pendant, Orchid Earrings, Armor Display, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Jade Bracelet, Meowses II Statue, Premium Wood Desk, Sand Eagle Statue, Working Desk, Art Museum Model, Desk Clock, Grand Theater, Monument, Office Chair, Yakboy Bookshelf, Around the World in However Many Days, Pioneer.
|Best Gifts for Elsie
|DesertMudfish King, HornedAdderKing, Pet Castle, Pet Tunnel, SandSnakeKing, Sandacuda King, Sandfish King, Advanced Sandfish Trap, Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Desert Defender Pants, Desert Defender Shirt, Diamond, Fine Chopped Pepper Fish Head, Retro Fan, Saddle, Scratching Post, Desert Defender Boots, Gold, Waist Bag, Wind Chimes, Around the World in However Many Days, Desert Defender Waist Bag, Hot and Sour Fish, Opal, Rope Knot Toy, Rosestone, Spinel, Fluorite, Journey to the East, Pioneer, Water, Roast Rutabaga, Rutabaga.
|LungFish King, Camping Den, Pet Sofa, Rescue Team Boots, Rescue Team Jacket, Rescue Team Pants, Windproof Waist Bag, Animal House, Shiny Scorpion, Meowses II Statue, Professional Sandfish Trap, Sand Eagle Statue, Golden Bull Head, Jeweled Egg.
|Best Gifts for Grace
|Alloy Daggers, Chromium Daggers, Four Leaf Clover Necklace, Gemstone Daggers, Titanium Daggers, Diamond, Iron Dagger, Large Desert Mudfish, Orchid Earrings, Two-tone Waistband, Wolf Tooth Pendant, Gold, Sand Tea Beef, Beef Noodles, Engine, Microchip, Opal, Rosestone, Soup Pot, Spinel, Chili, Fluorite, Omelet, Power Stones, Simple Circuits, Water, Data Disc.
|High-speed Motor, Gravity Motor, Frying Pan, High-speed Processor, Stewed Eagle Cistanche, Cistanche, Compact Motor, Copper Pot, DNA Model, Equatorial Mount, Grand Theater, Monument, Rhino Horn Cactus, Spaceship Model, Spacesuit, Cooking Master.
|Best Gifts for Heidi
|Iron Pickhammer, Jacuzzi, Love, Sofa and Robots, Amber Earrings, Bronze Axe, Bronze Pickhammer, Diamond, Helper Box, Iron Plate, Large Storage Box, Two-tone Waistband, Armor Display, Elegant Bench, Elegant Square Table, Gold, Granite Slab, Magnesium-Chromium Brick, Marble Slab, Meowses II Statue, Petrified Wooden Board, Rainbow Locket, Roasted Eel, Titanium Aluminum Alloy, Yakboy Small Picture Frame, Zinc titanium alloy, Guitarist Astronaut Model, Hot and Sour Fish, Jeweled Egg, Opal, Rosestone, Sandfish with Secret Sauce, Spinel, Tomato Fish, Yakmel Horn Bracelet, Fluorite, Water, Wooden Storage.
|Aluminum Axe, Aluminum Pickhammer, Chromium Axe, Chromium Pickhammer, Iron Axe, Zinc Titanium Alloy Plate, Cable-stayed Bridge, Conch Shell Goddess Statue, Fried Fish and Lotus, Aluminum Alloy Plate, Art Museum Model, Chestnut Fish-heads, Chromium Steel Plate, Diamond Earrings, Grand Theater, Great Wall, Monument, Moonstone Pendant, Ozdak Dancing Statue, Rustic Armchair, Sailor’s Horn, Spinel Corsage, Titanium Aluminum Alloy Plate, Acacia Wood Planks, Amber Pendant, Eel Jerky, Elegant Swing, Retro Fan, Yakboy Bookshelf, Yakboy Horn Decoration.
|Best Gifts for Jane
|Dancer’s Jacket, Dancer’s Pants, Dancer’s Shoes, Hat of Memories, Shoes of Memories, Cact-o’-Lantern, Cact-o’-Lantern Scarecrow, Cat-on-a-Cact-o’-Lantern, Cowboy Scarecrow, Madame Scarecrow, Blessing Pendant, Fragrant Satchel, Harmonica, Sticker of Memories, Yakmel Doll, Yakmel Horn Bracelet, Yakmel Horn Comb, Magnifier, Sunscreen, Concealer, Facial Cream.
|Toy Axe Soldier, Toy Scepter Soldier, Toy Spear Soldier, Toy Sword Soldier, Windproof Waist Bag, Dancing Lion Doll, Desk Clock, Flag Waving Astronaut Model, Guitarist Astronaut Model, Inflated Astronaut Model, Retro Fan, Eagle Flute, Terracotta Soldier, Wind Chimes, Fine Mushroom Forest Cake, Waist Bag, Yakboy Target, The Eagle in the Valley, Amirah Figurine, Arvio Figurine, Honey Avocado, Honey Sambo, Mi-an Figurine, Owen Figurine, Cheese Sandwich, Mushroom Forest Cake, Pioneer, Journey to the East.
|Best Gifts for Mi-an
|Horned Adder King, Iron Axe, Iron Pickhammer, Lung Fish King, Sand Snake King, Sandacuda King, Sandfish King, Diamond, Helper Box, High-speed Motor, Large Storage Box, Moonstone Pendant, Bronze Plate, Cast Iron Pipe, Cast Iron Rod, Compact Motor, Condenser, Gold, Granite Slab, Gravity Motor, High-speed Processor, Marble Slab, Miner’s Hat, Sandgear, Switchboard, Bloodstone Saws, Condensed Power Stone, Fried Meat with Chili, Granite Tiles, Mi-an Figurine, Opal, Rosestone, Spinel, Bronze Axe, Bronze Pickhammer, Coffee Tea Tree Seeds, Fluorite, Pressure Gauge, Spicy and Sour Potato, Rhino Horn Seeds.
|Desert Mudfish King, Rescue Team Hat, Jacuzzi, Rescue Team Boots, Rescue Team Jacket, Rescue Team Pants, Aluminum Axe, Aluminum Pickhammer, Chromium Axe, Chromium Pickhammer, Titanium Aluminum Alloy, Working Desk, Drool With Joy Noodles, Steel Frame, Yakboy Bookshelf, Techno Locker, Techno Table, Dragon’s Blood, Iron Plate, Manganese Steel Gears, Undead Grass, Silver Ore, Titanium Ore, Zinc Ore, Zinc titanium alloy, Chromium Steel Bar, Magnesium Aluminum Alloy, Magnesium Ore.
|Best Gifts for Nia
|Rhino Horn Cactus, Cantaloupe, Chestnut Seed, Coffee Tea Tree Seeds, Jute Cantaloupe Seeds, Mountain Rose, Biocrust, Coffee Beans, Mountain Rose Seeds, and Rhino Horn Seeds.
|Concentrated Algae Apparatus and Sand Jujube Cake.
|Best Gifts for Venti
|Iron Axe, Iron Pickhammer, Bronze Axe, Bronze Pickhammer, Copper Rose Brooch, Diamond Ring, Helper Box, Large Storage Box, Moonstone Pendant, Fang Special X, Strong Medicine, Wooden Storage, Fang Special, Golden Bell Pill, Iron Muscle Soup, Mountain Rose, Orchid Extract, Thunderweed Extract, Hemostat, and Lavender Extract.
|Aluminum Axe, Aluminum Pickhammer, Chromium Axe, Chromium Pickhammer, Elegant Flower Box, Leisurely Rattan Tea Table, Rustic Sofa, Diamond, Hemp Carpet, Gold, Ozdak Dancing Statue, Ozdak Rooster Pose Statue, Ozdak Step Dancing Statue, Ozdak Sun Worship Statue, Rosestone, Spinel, Opal, and Fluorite.