God of War Ragnarok: How to get the Spartan Aspis shield

There are multiple weapons and armor pieces for you to unlock in God of War Ragnarok, and a unique shield you can find is the Spartan Aspis. It’s a helpful item that you can equip to parry against enemy attacks, returning the blow back at them and preventing any damage from hitting you.

Unlike the other shields you’ve tracked down in God of War Ragnarok, the Spartan Aspis appears only during a specific portion of the game. It can take some time to reach this area, but adding the shield to your arsenal is pretty easy once you do. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Spartan Aspis shield in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Spartan Aspis shield in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take a good amount of time for the Spartan Aspis shield to unlock. This item appears in your God of War Ragnarok playthrough after you have completed the game and you gain access to the New Game Plus mode. This only happens by beating the game at least once on any difficulty.

When you start a New Game Plus mode version of God of War Ragnarok, make your way to any shops that appear in the game and find the shield as an available item. You do not need resources to purchase the base item, only Hacksilver, but you will need resources to upgrade it.

After buying the Aspis Shield, you can equip it and freely use it in your God of War Ragnarok game. The Aspis Shield is similar to the Guardian Shield, but it has a much shorter Parry window timer, so you’ll need to be careful when attempting to counterattack against an enemy. However, with having a shorter Parry Window, the Aspis Shield has much stronger special counterattack, potentially making up for it.