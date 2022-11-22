How to kill plants in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, The Reckoning is the sixth goal on The Path main story quest line. It takes place in the forest realm of Vanaheim, where you’ll have to contend not just with Einherjar and various primordial beasts, but also with some very hostile plant life. How to kill these plants depends on which type of plant you’re talking about, and some of them can’t be killed.

How to kill the spitting plants in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the easiest plants to deal with. When they open up, that means they’re about to spit, but they’re not very accurate, and pretty easy to dodge. Just be careful not to stand on the poisonous patch their spit leaves on the ground. Then all you have to do is kill them with one well-aimed throw of your Leviathan Axe.

How to kill the poison mist plants in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

These plants have bulbous clusters on their tops, and create large areas of impenetrable, deadly fog around themselves. You can’t kill them, but you can stop them generating their poison with an elemental throw of your Leviathan Axe (L2 to aim, R2 to throw). Just make sure you’re not standing within range of the mist when you recall your axe. Later on you’ll encounter two poison mist plants together. In this case, freeze the first one, then shoot it with a Sigil Arrow (press Square). When you recall your axe, the first plant should stay frozen, and you can freeze the second one. Once both plants are frozen, run past them quickly before the Sigil wears off.

How to kill the “mother” plants in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after the sun, very suddenly, rises over Vanaheim, you’ll encounter your first “mother” plant. These have long vines, and at the end of the vines there are aggressive flowers that spit high velocity poison darts. You can’t damage the flower, but if you destroy the “mother”, this will kill all of its flowers too. Follow the vines until you find a large bulbous plant. Shoot a Sigil Arrow at it, then hit it with an elemental Blades of Chaos attack (aim with L2, attack with R2).

How to kill the blue poison cluster plants in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Western Barri Woods, near the end of The Reckoning, you’ll be attacked by waves of Einherjar, and your fight will be made more difficult by two blue flowers on one of the high ledges that spit out clusters of poison around themselves. Don’t waste time trying to kill these. No combination of Sigil and elemental attacks will do them any damage at all. Just stay away from them, and focus your aggression on the Einherjar.